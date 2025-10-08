ERPA Launches OPTIMA by ERPA to Enable Higher Education Institutions, Local Government and Special District Organizations to Streamline Workday Deployments

"ERPA's OPTIMA methodology is a significant advancement for higher education and state and local government with limited resources." -Robert Steele, Group VP of SLED at Workday Post this

ERPA addresses the unique challenges of smaller organizations by providing a prescriptive, streamlined deployment path that offers efficiency, reduced costs, and industry-tailored post-go-live support. This DaaS methodology enables clients to achieve a faster time-to-value while minimizing risk.

Key benefits of OPTIMA by ERPA include:

Fixed, reduced deployment costs with shortened timelines.





Industry-proven accelerators purpose-built for public sector organizations.





Limited risk through prescriptive methodologies.





AI-native tools to enhance operational efficiency.





Named resources that provide continuity and accountability.





Post-go-live support that ensures long-term success.

"OPTIMA by ERPA makes it possible for Higher Education institutions and Government organizations to more easily harness the full power of Workday," said Houman Immen, Chief Revenue Officer at ERPA. "Our prescriptive approach, enhanced by AI-enabled deployments, not only reduces costs and risks but also increases the overall speed and accuracy of the fixed cost deployment process. This guarantees that our clients have the support they need well beyond go-live. With OPTIMA by ERPA, we're ensuring that these organizations can modernize with confidence and achieve sustainable success."

"At Workday, we are committed to ensuring every organization—regardless of size—can unlock the full potential of our platform," said Robert Steele, Group VP of SLED at Workday. "ERPA's OPTIMA methodology is a significant advancement for higher education and state and local government with limited resources. By combining ERPA's deep expertise with Workday's innovative technology, we enable these organizations to lower costs, accelerate time-to-value, and secure long-term support."

OPTIMA by ERPA reflects ERPA's ongoing commitment to serving the evolving needs of public sector and education organizations. By tailoring its methodology to smaller institutions and agencies, ERPA empowers them to leverage the capabilities of the Workday platform.

About ERPA

Founded in 1999,ERPA is a leader in enterprise application managed services, cloud hosting, and consulting services. As a Workday Services Partner, ERPA specializes in optimizing Workday investments through managed services, integrations, support, and deployments. With named resources and warrantied work, ERPA provides worry-free solutions to maximize Workday's potential for customers.

