Erv Lessel Joins Operation Homefront's National Board of Directors

"My life has been driven by service to our nation and making a difference for the many communities in which I have lived and made my home. Military families deserve to thrive while serving and enjoy a prosperous future after a life of service to our nation. I'm excited to join the Operation Homefront Board of Directors to support those who serve," said Lessel.

Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing, and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles for military and veteran families.

As a member of the Operation Homefront Board of Directors, Lessel will provide insight to an organization providing more than $40 million annually in impactful programming to tens of thousands of military members, veterans, and their families facing financial hardships, particularly as they transition out of service and into their civilian communities.

"On behalf of our entire board, I am pleased to welcome Erv to Operation Homefront," said Angelo Lombardi, Chair of Operation Homefront's Board of Directors. "We are excited to work with such an exceptional and seasoned leader to continue our effort to build strength and resilience in the military and veteran families we are honored to serve through our important mission."

About Erv Lessel:

Erv Lessel is a highly experienced leader, consultant, and executive coach located in San Antonio, Texas. Erv is an Associate Certified Coach (ACC) certified by the International Coaching Federation (ICF) and a retired Deloitte Managing Director (2010-2023) who served as the Deloitte Office Consulting Leader and San Antonio Market leader. He consulted to numerous Federal, State, and local government clients to include the City of San Antonio, the United States Air Force, United States Army, Office of the Secretary of Defense, and other Department of Defense (DOD) and Federal organizations. He has extensive experience in the areas of leadership, strategic planning, organizational transformation, innovation, culture change, strategic communication, and business process reengineering. Erv has provided Human Capital, Strategy and Operations, and Information Technology consulting services and led innovative organizational transformation and change management work for several large DOD organizations. He joined Deloitte in 2010 after retiring from the United States Air Force as a Major General with 31 years of service. His final assignment was in San Antonio, Texas, where he served as the Director of Plans, Programs, Requirements and Assessments for Air Education and Training Command (AETC) and as Director of the San Antonio Joint Program Office responsible for Base Realignment and Closure Commission actions across San Antonio. He has commanded large, complex organizations and held positions on the staffs of AETC, Air Force Materiel Command, Air Mobility Command, United States Air Forces in Europe, the Air Staff, and the Joint Staff. Additionally, he was a military pilot and flew multiple airlift, tanker, and training aircraft.

Erv holds a M.S. in National Security Strategy from the National Defense University, a M.S. in Administration from Central Michigan University, and a B.S in Astronautical Engineering from the United States Air Force Academy. Erv provides pro bono coaching for transitioning military veterans and serves as Board Chair for City Year San Antonio and is a member of the boards of Junior Achievement of South Texas and Chief Learning Officer magazine. He enjoys reading, golf, and travel and holds a high-level security clearance.

About Operation Homefront: Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive – not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 83 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing, and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America's military families. For more information, visit OperationHomefront.org.

