ERZIA Completes Delivery of 216 New Space RF Amplifiers for LEO Constellation Program

Rapid Execution from Design to Delivery in Just 24 Weeks Demonstrates ERZIA's Industrial Capability in New Space Missions
SANTANDER, Spain, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ERZIA announced today the successful completion of the delivery of 216 New Space RF microwave amplifiers for a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellation program for an undisclosed customer. The contract included a combination of standard Commercial-Off-The-Shelf (COTS) -NS products alongside customized -NS modules, tailored to meet specific mission requirements while maintaining the core advantages of ERZIA's New Space product philosophy.
The full program execution was completed in just 24 weeks, covering the entire lifecycle from purchase order to final delivery. This timeline included the design and customization of the dedicated modules, as well as full-scale production and testing. Notably, ERZIA delivered the first units only 8 weeks after receipt of the purchase order, enabling the customer to begin early integration and accelerate their program schedule.
The delivered units are part of ERZIA's New Space portfolio, which includes both high-power amplifiers (HPAs) and low-noise amplifiers (LNAs), designed for demanding space environments and optimized for rapid deployment in commercial missions.
"This project is a clear example of how we support New Space customers beyond standard catalog supply," said David Diez, Managing Director of ERZIA. "We combine the speed and reliability of our COTS platform with the flexibility to introduce targeted customizations when required, without compromising delivery timelines."
This milestone reinforces ERZIA's position as a trusted partner for scalable RF hardware in LEO constellations, where performance, schedule, and cost efficiency are critical.
About ERZIA
ERZIA is a global provider of high-performance RF and microwave solutions, specializing in solid-state power amplifiers (GaN and GaAs), low-noise amplifiers, filters, mixers, frequency converters, and integrated microwave assemblies. Supporting mission-critical applications in Electronic Warfare, Satcom, Space, and Radar, ERZIA products operate from DC up to 100 GHz and are trusted worldwide by leading organizations. ERZIA is certified to ISO 9001 and EN 9100 standards and is headquartered in Santander, Spain, with a sales office in Virginia, USA. Visit erzia.com to learn more.
Media Contact
Gilcélia dos Santos, ERZIA, 34 942 29 13 42, [email protected], https://www.erzia.com/
SOURCE ERZIA
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