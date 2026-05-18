ERZIA Completes Delivery of 216 New Space RF Amplifiers for LEO Constellation Program

"We combine the speed and reliability of our COTS platform with the flexibility to introduce targeted customizations when required, without compromising delivery timelines." — David Diez, Managing Director of ERZIA Post this

The delivered units are part of ERZIA's New Space portfolio, which includes both high-power amplifiers (HPAs) and low-noise amplifiers (LNAs), designed for demanding space environments and optimized for rapid deployment in commercial missions.

"This project is a clear example of how we support New Space customers beyond standard catalog supply," said David Diez, Managing Director of ERZIA. "We combine the speed and reliability of our COTS platform with the flexibility to introduce targeted customizations when required, without compromising delivery timelines."

This milestone reinforces ERZIA's position as a trusted partner for scalable RF hardware in LEO constellations, where performance, schedule, and cost efficiency are critical.

About ERZIA

ERZIA is a global provider of high-performance RF and microwave solutions, specializing in solid-state power amplifiers (GaN and GaAs), low-noise amplifiers, filters, mixers, frequency converters, and integrated microwave assemblies. Supporting mission-critical applications in Electronic Warfare, Satcom, Space, and Radar, ERZIA products operate from DC up to 100 GHz and are trusted worldwide by leading organizations. ERZIA is certified to ISO 9001 and EN 9100 standards and is headquartered in Santander, Spain, with a sales office in Virginia, USA. Visit erzia.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Gilcélia dos Santos, ERZIA, 34 942 29 13 42, [email protected], https://www.erzia.com/

SOURCE ERZIA