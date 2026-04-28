ES ROBBINS Corporation Announces Acquisition of Deflecto Chair Mat Division

"This acquisition marks a significant milestone in the continued growth of ES ROBBINS" - Edy Robbins-Carlton, President and Chief Executive Officer of ES ROBBINS. Post this

This acquisition will expand ES ROBBINS' strategic reach across key markets and enhance its ability to provide comprehensive solutions for distributors, dealers, retailers, and consumers alike.

About ES ROBBINS®

Headquartered in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, ES ROBBINS is a leading U.S. manufacturer serving diversified global markets, including office products, industrial, food service, and fencing. ES ROBBINS is recognized as a market leader in floor protection and workspace solutions, supplying essential, specification-driven products through long-standing partnerships with distributors, dealers, retailers, and OEMs. With over five decades of innovation and operational excellence, the company delivers high-quality, high-performance solutions engineered to meet the evolving needs of commercial and consumer environments. For more on ES ROBBINS, visit https://esrchairmats.com.

About Deflecto®

Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, Deflecto is a leading specialty manufacturer of essential products serving the commercial transportation, HVAC and office markets. Deflecto is a market leader across each of its segments and end markets, supplying essential, regulatory mandated products to a blue-chip customer base via long-term relationships with more than 1,500 leading retail, wholesale and OEM customers and distribution partners globally. Its products include emergency warning triangles and vehicle mud flaps used by the transportation industry, various airducts and air registers used by the HVAC market and literature and sign holders used by the office market. For more on Deflecto, please visit http://www.deflecto.com.

Media Contact

Rodney Williams, ES ROBBINS, 1 800-633-3325, [email protected], www.esrchairmats.com

SOURCE ES ROBBINS