Escape to the Lost Sierra for a Mindful Mountain Retreat at Greenhorn Ranch

Premier California Guest Ranch Introduces an Immersive Wellness Experience Featuring Yoga, Equine Therapy, Forest Immersion, and More in the Heart of the Lost Sierra

QUINCY, Calif., April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greenhorn Ranch, California's storied guest ranch invites travelers to unplug, unwind, and reconnect with themselves during its first-ever Mindful Mountain Retreat, set to take place from August 28 – September 1, 2025. Reservations are now open for this immersive wellness experience designed to foster balance, renewal, and a deeper connection with the natural world.

Set amidst 608 acres of pristine wilderness, enveloped by towering pines and the crisp mountain air, Greenhorn Ranch offers a rare opportunity to escape the distractions of everyday life and embrace the tranquility of the great outdoors. Surrounded by expansive mountain views, the ranch provides an unparalleled setting for a transformative wellness retreat. This four-day, all-inclusive getaway is carefully designed to nourish the body, mind, and soul through thoughtfully curated sessions led by California's top wellness experts.

"We are thrilled to invite guests to Greenhorn Ranch for this unique retreat," says Rene Tuchscher, General Manager of Greenhorn Ranch. "Our Mindful Mountain Retreat combines the peace and beauty of the Lost Sierra with expert-led programming to create an experience of true reflection, adventure, and rejuvenation. It's a rare chance to disconnect from the everyday, retreat into nature, and reconnect with your most grounded self in one of the most serene settings California has to offer."

Retreat Highlights Include:

Yoga, Meditation & Breathwork: Restore balance and clarity with calming yoga and guided breathwork sessions set against the natural beauty of the Lost Sierra.

Equine Therapy & Guided Horseback Riding: Build trust and mindfulness through equine therapy and immersive horseback rides along scenic trails, fostering a deep connection to both animal and environment.

Nutrition Workshops & Culinary Creations: Explore the art of nourishment with expert-led nutrition workshops and enjoy wholesome, seasonal meals designed to fuel the body and delight the senses.

Nature Walks & Forest Immersion: Engage with nature's rhythm on guided nature walks, breathing in the fresh mountain air while exploring the hidden wonders of the surrounding forest.

Massage & Bodywork: Soothe the body with restorative massages and bodywork, offering deep relaxation and relief.

Personalized One-on- One Sessions with Practitioners: Receive individualized attention from wellness professionals, tailoring the experience to your unique needs and goals.

Guests will have the opportunity to work closely with a talented lineup of professionals, including Julie Hefner, certified nutritionist; Margy Goodman, yoga and meditation instructor; Lisa Kelly, certified equine therapist; Nicole Kochanowski, naturalist; Gina Harvey, holistic coach; and Angie Fitzmaurice, breath translation specialist.

Greenhorn Ranch's accommodations perfectly complement the retreat's serene atmosphere. Guests will enjoy staying in 16 rustic yet refined cabins, 12 lodge rooms, and a refurbished vintage Airstream, all designed to blend seamlessly with the natural environment. Meals, prepared by Chef Brian Doyle, are crafted to nourish both the body and the soul, with menus that feature wholesome, nostalgia-inspired fare served at the Chuckhouse and during picturesque trailside cookouts.

Rates for the Mindful Mountain Retreat start at $3,500 per person (double occupancy) and $3,960 (single occupancy). Rates include lodging, all meals, and access to the full roster of wellness sessions. Space is limited—guests are encouraged to reserve early using code MINDFUL.

About Greenhorn Ranch

Greenhorn Ranch, located just 90 minutes from Reno in California's Lost Sierras, has been captivating visitors since 1962. This 608-acre guest ranch, open from May through October, offers unique accommodations including updated cabins, lodge rooms, and a refurbished Airstream. Operating on an all-inclusive basis, guests enjoy meals, activities, and evening entertainment, with options like horseback riding, fly fishing, skeet shooting, and leatherworking workshops. Chef Brian Doyle serves nostalgic meals at the Chuckhouse, complemented by trailside cookouts. The ranch's new Bed & Breakfast Package offers flexibility and a range of complimentary activities, including lawn games, hikes, and evening entertainment. With its rich history and breathtaking views, Greenhorn Ranch provides a memorable, unplugged escape for adventure-seekers and families alike.

For more information, please visit greenhornranch.com. Follow Greenhorn Ranch on Facebook @GreenhornRanch and Instagram @greenhornranch.

Media Contact

Marie Gillcrist, Murphy O'Brien, 1 720-425-6156, [email protected]

