Escher Appoints Adam Racine as its New Chief Operating Officer

BOSTON, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Escher, the global leader transforming postal operators and couriers, today announced that Adam Racine has joined Escher as its new Chief Operating Officer. In this role, Adam will be responsible for delivering and implementing Escher's solutions to their clients worldwide, ensuring success throughout their retail and delivery transformation initiatives. The appointment of Adam as the Chief Operating Officer further reinforces the company's leadership, ensuring customers continue to benefit from Escher's deep market expertise, exceptional service, and an award-winning suite of mission-critical logistics and customer engagement solutions that postal operators around the world rely on every day.

Adam has over 20 years of experience spanning multiple geographies and areas across the Post and parcel sector, including parcels and mail, mailer pre-advice, revenue assurance, operational excellence, transportation, address management, retail, and more. Adam's holistic approach and proven track record of leading complex, large-scale IT systems assessments, Post and parcel processing operations, requirements gathering, design, and implementation will be key to helping Escher execute its market growth strategies.

Before joining Escher, Adam was the Lead for the Post and Parcel Industry at Accenture, where he directed the delivery of projects to postal clients globally. At Accenture, Adam's expertise as a post and parcel subject matter expert earned him the respect of clients, colleagues, and peers. His thought leadership in postal operations and supporting technology was invaluable in driving executive decisions, partnership initiatives, and sales efforts at Accenture.

"Adam's experience working with a wide and diverse range of postal operators on some of the most complex and demanding projects, combined with his technical acumen and domain expertise, is a tremendous benefit for our customers, partners, and the company," said Brody Buhler, CEO of Escher Group. "I'm pleased to welcome Adam to the executive team and know his contributions will prove invaluable. As delivery and retail networks continue to transform with the growth in e-commerce and evolution in customer expectations, Posts can be assured of the unwavering commitment of our continued partnership, our drive for innovation and excellence, and our focus on customer success."

Adam holds a Bachelor of Science from Virginia Tech with a degree in Business Information Technology, specializing in Decision Support Systems.

About Escher

Escher powers the world's first and last-mile deliveries, helping Posts connect nearly 1 billion consumers with global e-commerce networks. Postal operators rely on Escher to deliver an enhanced retail and digital customer experience, activate new revenue streams, and realize new delivery economics.

The company's award-winning customer engagement platform, Riposte, and Escher's full-service support help Posts become next-generation e-commerce enablers. First and last-mile delivery becomes streamlined, efficient, and profitable and is powered by the most customer-centric, low-cost retail network imaginable. Posts can also rapidly expand and deepen all points of engagement with ease and in a highly cost-effective way.

Learn more at http://www.eschergroup.com

