ESCO expands insurance solutions to hearing healthcare business owners

Since our inception 35 years ago we have been committed to offering comprehensive hearing device protection. Expanding our insurance services to owners of audiology and hearing healthcare practices is a very natural progression for our business model and team," says Jim Guthier, owner, ESCO.

Partnering with AmTrust, our BOP insurance includes property and liability coverage to protect business owners against theft, fire, unexpected accidents, and more. If an employee gets injured on the job, AmTrust will have you covered through their workers' compensation insurance. It covers medical costs and care, disability benefits, ongoing care, and work-related injury legal fees.

With cyber security insurance, you can be rest assured that your business will be protected against losses that are computer or technology related. This could be due to a phishing or ransomware attack, or because a laptop containing sensitive information was lost or stolen.

"These types of attacks are happening more frequently than ever. We saw a 72% increase in data breaches from 2021 to 2023 with more than 343 million victims. If you have a business that collects consumer data, has accounts payable and receivable, and maintains a website, you are at risk and need cyber security coverage," explains Guthier.

