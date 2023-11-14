Esco Tool Introduces a Clamshell Style COHOG® Split Frame Machine that Squarely Mounts on Tube & Pipe O.D.

A new clamshell style split frame machine that is easy to setup on site and can be precisely aligned and attached quickly without shims or guesswork has been introduced by Esco Tool.

HOLLISTON, Mass., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Esco Tool has introduced a new clamshell style split frame machine that is easy to setup on site and can be precisely aligned and attached quickly without shims or guesswork.

The Esco COHOG® Split Frame Machine is easy to setup using indexable tooling and squares itself to the pipe O.D. with clamp legs that securely provide eight points of contact. Featuring a robust stationary ring that is machined from 7075 aluminum which is hard coated for maximum strength and stability, this robust machine offers smooth cutting action on any material.