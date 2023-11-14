Esco Tool Introduces a Clamshell Style COHOG® Split Frame Machine that Squarely Mounts on Tube & Pipe O.D.

A new clamshell style split frame machine that is easy to setup on site and can be precisely aligned and attached quickly without shims or guesswork has been introduced by Esco Tool.
The Esco COHOG® Split Frame Machine is easy to setup using indexable tooling and squares itself to the pipe O.D. with clamp legs that securely provide eight points of contact. Featuring a robust stationary ring that is machined from 7075 aluminum which is hard coated for maximum strength and stability, this robust machine offers smooth cutting action on any material.
Featuring clamp pads that each accommodate four different pipe sizes using one set of pads, the Esco COHOG® Split Frame Machine incorporates a one-piece module that mounts to the tool slide and holds a pre-angled bit of 30º, 37-1/2º, or custom angles. Most cutting inserts have multiple cutting edges, are simple to replace, and yield more cuts per blade and lower cost.
The Esco COHOG® Split Frame Machine is priced from $10,500.00 up, depending upon size and is available for sale or rent.
For more information contact:
Esco Tool
A Unit of Esco Technologies, Inc.
Matthew Brennan, Marketing Director
75 October Hill Rd.
Holliston, MA 01746
(800) 343-6926 FAX (508) 359-4145
e-mail: [email protected]
http://www.escotool.com
SOURCE Esco Tool
