ESCO Tool Introduces a Pneumatic Saw and Quick-Clamp that Cuts Steel Plate On-Site

HOLLISTON, Mass., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ESCO Tool has introduced a pneumatic saw and clamp setup that produces a stress-free cut on thick steel plate without a HAZ (heat affect zone) typically caused by torch cutting.

The ESCO APS-438 Air-Powered Saw and Quick-Clamp sets up fast using a 2"W steel track and has two wedge-style clamps that attach to steel plate up to 15'W by 3.5" thick and accepts the saw. Ideally suited for the on-site fabrication of ships and other large structures, the clamp lines up quickly and the pneumatic saw produces a stress-free cut with no HAZ.