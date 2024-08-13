ESCO Tool Introduces a Pneumatic Saw and Quick-Clamp that Cuts Steel Plate On-Site

A pneumatic saw and clamp setup that produces a stress-free cut on thick steel plate without a HAZ (heat affect zone) typically caused by torch cutting has been introduced by ESCO Tool.
HOLLISTON, Mass., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ESCO Tool has introduced a pneumatic saw and clamp setup that produces a stress-free cut on thick steel plate without a HAZ (heat affect zone) typically caused by torch cutting.
The ESCO APS-438 Air-Powered Saw and Quick-Clamp sets up fast using a 2"W steel track and has two wedge-style clamps that attach to steel plate up to 15'W by 3.5" thick and accepts the saw. Ideally suited for the on-site fabrication of ships and other large structures, the clamp lines up quickly and the pneumatic saw produces a stress-free cut with no HAZ.
Eliminating the damage and danger associated with torch cutting, the ESCO APS-438 Air-Powered Saw and the Quick-Clamp attaches without tack welding. Powered by a 3 HP pneumatic motor, the saw rigidly mounts onto a bracket that glides along a steel track on four V-grooved steel wheels and cuts with ±1/8" accuracy. The tracks come in 5' to 15' sections.
The ESCO APS-438 Air-Powered Saw and Quick-Clamp sell for $6,495.00 (list) and are also available for rent.
For more information contact:
ESCO Tool
A Unit of Esco Technologies, Inc.
Matthew Brennan, Marketing Director
75 October Hill Rd.
Holliston, MA 01746
(800) 343-6926 FAX (508) 359-4145
e-mail: [email protected]
http://www.escotool.com
Media Contact
Matthew Brennan, Esco Tool, (800) 343-6926, [email protected], www.escotool.com
SOURCE ESCO Tool
Share this article