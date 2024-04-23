Esco Tool Introduces MILLHOG® Rolling Motors & Tube Expander Kits That Are Now For Rent in Job-Specific Tube Sizes

A large rental fleet of boiler tube expander kits that let users select the right size expander, extensions, and accessories to match the boiler tubes at a particular facility has been introduced by Esco Tool.
HOLLISTON, Mass., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Esco Tool has introduced a large rental fleet of boiler tube expander kits that let users select the right size expander, extensions, and accessories to match the boiler tubes at a particular facility.
Esco MILLHOG® Rolling Motors & Tube Expander Kits can be configured for straight, flare, long-reach, and beaded rolls and can include a broad selection of adapters and universal pivoting extensions to let users easily reach around obstructions. Ideally suited for rolling tubes from 0.625" I.D. to 4.5" O.D., there are 35 different sizes available from stock.
Featuring torque controlled motors that come with several preset torque options from 25 to 325 ft.-lbs. for creating a tight mechanical seal on rolls without excessive tightening, Esco MILLHOG® Rolling Motors & Tube Expander Kits run on standard shop air and are available with 90, 190, and 280 RPM motors. These rental kits are each tailored to the user.
Esco MILLHOG® Rolling Motors & Tube Expander Kits are offered for rent from $310.00 per week, with 24-hr. shipment available or can be purchased.
For more information contact:
ESCO Tool
A Unit of Esco Technologies, Inc.
Matthew Brennan, Marketing Director
75 October Hill Rd.
Holliston, MA 01746
(800) 343-6926 FAX (508) 359-4145
e-mail: [email protected]
http://www.escotool.com
Media Contact
Matthew Brennan, Esco Tool, (800) 343-6926, [email protected], www.escotool.com
SOURCE Esco Tool
