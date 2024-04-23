Esco Tool Introduces MILLHOG® Rolling Motors & Tube Expander Kits That Are Now For Rent in Job-Specific Tube Sizes

A large rental fleet of boiler tube expander kits that let users select the right size expander, extensions, and accessories to match the boiler tubes at a particular facility has been introduced by Esco Tool.

HOLLISTON, Mass., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Esco Tool has introduced a large rental fleet of boiler tube expander kits that let users select the right size expander, extensions, and accessories to match the boiler tubes at a particular facility.