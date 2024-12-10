Esco Tool Introduces the MILLHOG® APS-438 Concrete Piling Saw that is Fully Supported by a Wraparound Track

A pneumatic saw and track system that cuts concrete and rebar and provides an even cut all around without requiring the operator to support the weight of the saw has been introduced by Esco Tool.
HOLLISTON, Mass., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Esco Tool has introduced a pneumatic saw and track system that cuts concrete and rebar and provides an even cut all around without requiring the operator to support the weight of the saw.
The MILLHOG® APS-438 Air Powered Saw is designed to permit faster concrete pile cutting while minimizing operator fatigue because a steel WrapTrack® System supports the saw which is mounted onto a trolley that fits the track. Featuring a 14" fiberglass abrasive blade, this system provides a consistent cut around virtually any size piling to allow for a clean top separation.
Available in track sizes that can fit piles up to 72" dia., the MILLHOG® APS-438 Air Powered Saw and WrapTrack® provides an efficient way to score pilings and safely prepare them for trimming. Powered by a 3-HP pneumatic motor, the saw can cut up to 4-3/8", requires 90 psi shop air @ 80 CFM, and has a safety relief valve that prevents running at excessive speed.
The MILLHOG® APS-438 Air Powered Saw and WrapTrak® System is priced from $6,795.00, depending upon the track size. It is also available for rental.
For more information contact:
ESCO Tool
A Unit of ESCO Technologies, Inc.
Matthew Brennan, Marketing Director
75 October Hill Rd.
Holliston, MA 01746
(800) 343-6926 FAX (508) 429-2811
e-mail: [email protected]
http://www.escotool.com
Media Contact
Matthew Brennan, Esco Tool, (800) 343-6926, [email protected], www.escotool.com
SOURCE Esco Tool
Share this article