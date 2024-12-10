Esco Tool Introduces the MILLHOG® APS-438 Concrete Piling Saw that is Fully Supported by a Wraparound Track

A pneumatic saw and track system that cuts concrete and rebar and provides an even cut all around without requiring the operator to support the weight of the saw has been introduced by Esco Tool.

