Esco Tool Introduces the Robust and Easy to Setup Dictator II MILLHOG® Pipe Beveler for Super Duplex & Highly Alloyed Heavy Pipe

HOLLISTON, Mass., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Esco Tool has introduced a pipe beveler for heavy-wall pipe that has a large operating range, sets up easily, self-centers using an I.D. clamp system, and can perform any angle of prep.