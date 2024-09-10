Esco Tool Introduces the Robust and Easy to Setup Dictator II MILLHOG® Pipe Beveler for Super Duplex & Highly Alloyed Heavy Pipe

A new pipe beveler for heavy-wall pipe that has a large operating range, sets up easily, self-centers using an I.D. clamp system, and can perform any angle of prep has been introduced by Esco Tool.
HOLLISTON, Mass., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Esco Tool has introduced a pipe beveler for heavy-wall pipe that has a large operating range, sets up easily, self-centers using an I.D. clamp system, and can perform any angle of prep.
The Dictator II MILLHOG® Pipe Beveler is an I.D. clamping welding end prep tool designed for performing any angle of prep on super duplex and highly alloyed pipe from 4.5" I.D. to 24" O.D. Easy to setup, the self-centering tool has three wide clamps that make six points of contact on the inner wall of the pipe, squares itself, and mounts rigidly for chatter-free operation.
Suitable for use onsite or in fabrication shops, the Dictator II MILLHOG® Pipe Beveler is equipped with a patented safety spring hanger for easy positioning and clamping. Offered with pneumatic, electric, and hydraulic power it can incorporate four cutting blades in order to bevel, face, and bore or create 37.5º by 10º compound bevels without using cutting oils.
The Dictator II MILLHOG® Pipe Beveler is priced from $26,100 and is available for rent from $995 per week.
For more information contact:
Esco Tool
A Unit of Esco Technologies, Inc.
Matthew Brennan, Marketing Director
75 October Hill Rd.
Holliston, MA 01746
(800) 343-6926 FAX (508) 429-2811
Email: [email protected]
http://www.escotool.com
Media Contact
Matthew Brennan, Esco Tool, (800) 343-6926, [email protected], www.escotool.com
SOURCE Esco Tool
Share this article