Esco Tool's COHOG® Split Frame Machine now Performs Parting and Double Beveling

HOLLISTON, Mass., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Esco Tool has introduced a new line of split frame machines with tooling modules that hold double edge blades which perform parting and double beveling for inline valve installation and replacement.