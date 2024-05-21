Esco Tool's COHOG® Split Frame Machine now Performs Parting and Double Beveling

A line of split frame machines upgraded with tooling modules that hold double edge blades which perform parting and double beveling for inline valve installation and replacement has been introduced by Esco Tool.
The Esco COHOG® Split Frame Machine features a robust stationary ring machined from 7075 aluminum alloy that is hard coated and supports a custom steel forged, heat-treated, and nickel-plated rotating ring. Featuring a tooling module that holds double edge blades, it is easy to setup using indexable tooling to perform parting and double beveling simultaneously.
Providing vibration-free operation, the Esco COHOG® Split Frame Machine self-squares and can be precisely aligned and quickly attached without shims or guesswork and the rotating ring is supported by precision tuned eccentric bearings. Motor options for include pneumatic, electric, or hydraulic power and the double edge blades reduce the cost of consumables.
The Esco COHOG® Split Frame Machine is priced from $14,995.00 up, depending upon size and is available for sale or rent.
For more information contact:
ESCO Tool
A Unit of Esco Technologies, Inc.
Matthew Brennan, Marketing Director
75 October Hill Rd.
Holliston, MA 01746
(800) 343-6926 FAX (508) 429-2811
e-mail: [email protected]
http://www.escotool.com
