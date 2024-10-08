Esco Tool's HOG TIE® Weld Alignment Clamp Helps Prevent Degradation of Pipe or Tube I.D.

A new pipe and tube alignment tool that is ideal for use with boiler- and single tube high-temperature and high-pressure applications and sets up fast has been introduced by Esco Tool.

HOLLISTON, Mass., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Esco Tool has introduced a new pipe and tube alignment tool that is ideal for use with boiler- and single tube high-temperature and high-pressure applications and sets up fast.

Esco's HOG TIE® Weld Alignment Clamp aligns pipe and tube perfectly and exposes their ends for tack welding prior to removal in order to complete the entire weld joint. Developed for high-temperature and high-pressure piping where smooth, unrestricted internal flow is critical, this welding alignment tool helps prevent degradation of the pipe or tube I.D.