Esco Tool's HOG TIE® Weld Alignment Clamp Helps Prevent Degradation of Pipe or Tube I.D.

HOLLISTON, Mass., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Esco Tool has introduced a new pipe and tube alignment tool that is ideal for use with boiler- and single tube high-temperature and high-pressure applications and sets up fast.
Esco's HOG TIE® Weld Alignment Clamp aligns pipe and tube perfectly and exposes their ends for tack welding prior to removal in order to complete the entire weld joint. Developed for high-temperature and high-pressure piping where smooth, unrestricted internal flow is critical, this welding alignment tool helps prevent degradation of the pipe or tube I.D.
Available in 11 sizes for pipe and tube from 1.125" to 3.25" O.D., Esco's HOG TIE® Weld Alignment Clamp is made from precision machined high speed steel. Ideal for waterwall, economizer, header, crossover, superheat, reheat, and generating tubes, it offered by itself or as a complete kit with an impact wrench and socket, four 0.5" bolts, two spare through-hole inserts, two spare threaded inserts, and a metal carrying case.
Esco's HOG TIE® Weld Alignment Clamp sells for $995.00 and is also available for rent; with 24-hour shipment.
