Esco Tool's Manually Operated FLANGEHOG 110® Flange Facing Tool Restores Worn Gaskets On-Site

HOLLISTON, Mass., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Esco Tool has introduced an easy to use, manual flange facing tool that reconditions flange gasket seats on-site to a precise phonographic finish instead of cutting, welding, and replacing them.

The Esco FLANGEHOG 110® is an easy to setup and use manually operated hand tool that delivers a precise phonographic finish on RF and FF gasket seats on-site and can produce a smooth and stock finish per ASME B16.5 standards. Featuring a propriety clamping system with 0.005" alignment accuracy, it has an I.D. clamping range of 1" to 10" providing a facing diameter up to 14".

Eliminating the need to cut, bevel, and weld on new flanges, the Esco FLANGEHOG 110® comes with straight and 90 degree tool bit holders and can finish hard and soft materials. Supplied as a complete kit, it includes a sturdy carrying case, and all necessary wrenches. It is ideal for on-site process piping repairs and for OEM pump manufacturers as well.

The Esco FLANGEHOG 110® is priced at $6,495.00 supplied as a complete kit with all necessary resurfacing components and is available for rent.

