Esco Tool's new FLANGEHOG 110® Flange Facing Tool Eliminates Cutting & Welding

HOLLISTON, Mass., March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Esco Tool has introduced an easy to use, manually operated flange facing tool that can be used in the field to refinish and restore damaged gasket seats to a perfect phonographic finish.
The Esco FLANGEHOG 110® is a hand-operated tool with a rigid I.D. clamping system and is capable of re-facing a variety of flange materials including cast iron, carbon steel, stainless steel, aluminum, and other alloys. Featuring 0.005" alignment accuracy, this easy to use tool employs a robust worm gear that smoothly drives a lead screw to produce a perfectly precise phonographic finish without the need for cutting and welding.
Available with two interchangeable cross feeds and double-sided cutting bits, the Esco FLANGEHOG 110® can perform smooth and stock finishes in accordance with ASME B16.5 standards. Capable of bringing face surfaces up to specifications in minutes, it is supplied with straight and 90 degree tool bit holders and all necessary wrenches for flanges up to 14 O.D.
The Esco FLANGEHOG 110® is priced at $6,995.00 supplied as a complete kit with all necessary resurfacing components and is available for rent.
For more information contact:
ESCO Tool
A Unit of Esco Technologies, Inc.
Matthew Brennan, Marketing Director
75 October Hill Rd.
Holliston, MA 01746
(800) 343-6926 FAX (508) 429-2811
e-mail: [email protected]
http://www.escotool.com
