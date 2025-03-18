Esco Tool's new FLANGEHOG 110® Flange Facing Tool Eliminates Cutting & Welding

An easy to use, manually operated flange facing tool that can be used in the field to refinish and restore damaged gasket seats to a perfect phonographic finish has been introduced by Esco Tool.

