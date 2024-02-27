Esco Tool's new Wart MILLHOG® Portable Pipe & Tube Beveling Machine Precisely Prepares Sanitary Pipe & Tube for Welding

A lightweight, portable pipe beveling tool that can bevel and flat-face sanitary tube and pipe simultaneously to help assure high-integrity weld joints has been introduced by Esco Tool.

HOLLISTON, Mass., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Esco Tool has introduced a lightweight, portable pipe beveling tool that can bevel and flat-face sanitary tube and pipe simultaneously to help assure high-integrity weld joints.

The Esco Wart MILLHOG® Portable Pipe & Tube Beveler is a right angle I.D. clamping tool for performing any angle of end prep on 0.75" I.D. to 4" O.D. sanitary pipe of different schedules. Allowing operators to bevel and flat face simultaneously, it produces perfectly square and beveled ends with ±0.001" accuracy which helps assure high-integrity weld joints.