Escoffier Scholarship Foundation Advances Toward $1 Million Milestone at Spring Fundraising Event

The Escoffier Scholarship Foundation's work is based on the idea that talent is universal, but access is not. Post this

Founded in 2021, the Escoffier Scholarship Foundation has helped cultivate a growing pipeline of industry leaders, including:

1,800 student recipients

$1.3 million in total scholarships awarded

$583,000 awarded in 2025

The organization is working toward its next fundraising milestone of $1 million.

"These numbers represent more than access," said Tom Vaccaro, an award-winning chef, certified executive pastry chef, and certified master baker. "They represent the disciplined development of future executive chefs, restaurateurs, innovators, and operators who will shape the standards of our industry for decades to come."

During the event, remarks were delivered by Tom Vaccaro; Jack Larson, CEO and president of Triumph; and Kirk Bachmann, provost and Boulder campus president at Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts. The Foundation's sponsors were also recognized for their contributions and support. The evening included the introduction of scholarship recipients Lauren Cooper and Margarett Miller, presentation of the Mary Chamberlin Legacy Chef Award by chef Sharon Van Meter, and a closing toast with special thanks to Ever, its staff, and chef Curtis Duffy.

The Foundation's work is rooted in a simple but consequential premise: talent is universal, but access is not. By investing in high-potential culinary and hospitality students, the Foundation strengthens the leadership pipeline that the industry will depend on next.

The March 19 event also served as a moment of gratitude.

"We are deeply grateful to EVER, Chef Curtis Duffy, our sponsors, and the broader Chicago community for helping make this evening possible," said Jackie Atalla, vice president and treasurer of the Escoffier Scholarship Foundation. "This was a celebration of shared stewardship. The future of hospitality is shaped by who we choose to back now."

The Foundation continues to work toward its $1 million milestone, with a focus on expanding access, elevating standards, and strengthening the long-term future of the culinary and hospitality ecosystem.

About the Escoffier Scholarship Foundation

The Escoffier Scholarship Foundation invests in the next generation of culinary and hospitality leaders, empowering driven students with the education, access, and opportunity required to elevate the food industry. Through strategic investment in emerging talent, the Foundation helps strengthen institutions, enrich communities, and advance the future of food and hospitality.

Media Contact

Jackie Atalla, Escoffier Scholarship Foundation, 1 630-306-9822, [email protected], https://escoffierscholarship.org/

SOURCE Escoffier Scholarship Foundation