Escuela de Ayurveda de California Celebrates 30 Years of Advancing Ayurvedic Education Worldwide

MIAMI, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This year marks a historic milestone for Escuela de Ayurveda de California, as the institution proudly celebrates its 30th anniversary of offering Ayurvedic education and training. Since its founding in 1995, the school has become a global leader in Ayurvedic studies, sharing the wisdom of India's traditional system of medicine with students around the world. The program in Spanish began being offered in 2010.
Over the past three decades, the Escuela de Ayurveda de California has remained committed to its mission: to provide the highest quality education in the field of Ayurveda, empowering students to bring balance and healing to their communities. Today, the institution offers a range of programs, including the renowned "Principios de Ayurveda" course — a foundational program that introduces students to the core concepts of Ayurveda, including doshas, Ayurvedic nutrition, lifestyle, and the mind-body connection.
"The journey of 30 years has been built on faith, perseverance, and a deep love for Ayurveda" said Marc Halpern, founder and president of the California College of Ayurveda. With students from across Latin America, Europe, and North America, the Escuela de Ayurveda de California has been instrumental in making Ayurvedic education accessible to Spanish-speaking communities. The school's curriculum blends traditional Ayurvedic teachings with modern educational methods, ensuring that graduates are well prepared to bring holistic health practices into the modern world. "We are proud to have trained thousands of students over the last 30 years," said Dr. Halpern.
Other courses include "Fundamentos de Ayurveda" which is a one-month long introduction to Ayurveda in Spanish, as well as Ayurvedic Massage Course (curso de masaje Ayurveda) and Ayurveda Marma Therapy course (curso de marma).
¿Qué es Ayurveda?
Ayurveda is an ancient system of natural health and healing that originated in India more than 5,000 years ago. The word comes from Sanskrit and means "the science of life" (Ayur = life, Veda = knowledge). Ayurvedic medicine (Medicina Ayurveda) is based on the understanding that each person is unique, and that true health arises from harmony between the body, mind, and spirit.
Unlike modern medicine, which often focuses on treating symptoms, Ayurveda seeks to identify and address the root causes of imbalance. By studying the doshas —Vata, Pitta, and Kapha— Ayurveda helps determine each individual's natural constitution and the best lifestyle practices to maintain balance and prevent illness. Core tools of the Ayurvedic system include Ayurvedic nutrition, daily routines (Dinacharya), herbal medicine, detoxification therapies (Panchakarma), and mind-body practices such as Yoga and meditation. The ultimate goal of Ayurveda is both simple and profound: to live in harmony with nature, enhance vitality, and cultivate a balanced, conscious, and fulfilling life.
About Escuela de Ayurveda de California (Cursos Ayurveda in Spanish)
The Escuela de Ayurveda de California is the Spanish-language division of the California College of Ayurveda, one of the leading Ayurvedic schools in the Western Hemisphere. It offers professional training programs in Ayurvedic Medicine, lifestyle education, and holistic health. With an international student body and a commitment to authentic, comprehensive education, the school is dedicated to advancing Ayurveda as a respected healing science worldwide.
The school collaborates directly with Ayurmed, a center in Bogotá, Colombia that offers Ayurvedic consultation and services (see Ayurveda Colombia)
For more information about upcoming courses and anniversary events, visit www.escuelaayurveda.com or contact [email protected]
