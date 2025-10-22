Escuela de Ayurveda de California Celebrates 30 Years of Advancing Ayurvedic Education Worldwide

"The journey of 30 years has been built on faith, perseverance, and a deep love for Ayurveda. What we see today is the fruit of countless hours of dedication from faculty, staff, alumni, and students who believed in this vision." Dr. Marc Halpern - founder of the California College of Ayurveda Post this

"The journey of 30 years has been built on faith, perseverance, and a deep love for Ayurveda" said Marc Halpern, founder and president of the California College of Ayurveda. With students from across Latin America, Europe, and North America, the Escuela de Ayurveda de California has been instrumental in making Ayurvedic education accessible to Spanish-speaking communities. The school's curriculum blends traditional Ayurvedic teachings with modern educational methods, ensuring that graduates are well prepared to bring holistic health practices into the modern world. "We are proud to have trained thousands of students over the last 30 years," said Dr. Halpern.

Other courses include "Fundamentos de Ayurveda" which is a one-month long introduction to Ayurveda in Spanish, as well as Ayurvedic Massage Course (curso de masaje Ayurveda) and Ayurveda Marma Therapy course (curso de marma).

¿Qué es Ayurveda?

Ayurveda is an ancient system of natural health and healing that originated in India more than 5,000 years ago. The word comes from Sanskrit and means "the science of life" (Ayur = life, Veda = knowledge). Ayurvedic medicine (Medicina Ayurveda) is based on the understanding that each person is unique, and that true health arises from harmony between the body, mind, and spirit.

Unlike modern medicine, which often focuses on treating symptoms, Ayurveda seeks to identify and address the root causes of imbalance. By studying the doshas —Vata, Pitta, and Kapha— Ayurveda helps determine each individual's natural constitution and the best lifestyle practices to maintain balance and prevent illness. Core tools of the Ayurvedic system include Ayurvedic nutrition, daily routines (Dinacharya), herbal medicine, detoxification therapies (Panchakarma), and mind-body practices such as Yoga and meditation. The ultimate goal of Ayurveda is both simple and profound: to live in harmony with nature, enhance vitality, and cultivate a balanced, conscious, and fulfilling life.

About Escuela de Ayurveda de California (Cursos Ayurveda in Spanish)

The Escuela de Ayurveda de California is the Spanish-language division of the California College of Ayurveda, one of the leading Ayurvedic schools in the Western Hemisphere. It offers professional training programs in Ayurvedic Medicine, lifestyle education, and holistic health. With an international student body and a commitment to authentic, comprehensive education, the school is dedicated to advancing Ayurveda as a respected healing science worldwide.

The school collaborates directly with Ayurmed, a center in Bogotá, Colombia that offers Ayurvedic consultation and services (see Ayurveda Colombia)

For more information about upcoming courses and anniversary events, visit www.escuelaayurveda.com or contact [email protected]

Media Contact

Santiago Suarez, Escuela de Ayurveda de California, 1 5306168332, [email protected], www.EscuelaAyurveda.com

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Escuela de Ayurveda de California