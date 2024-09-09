Esencia Property Maintenance Rebrands and Secures Spot on Inc. 5000 List

Esencia Property Maintenance ("Esencia"), a leading provider of property maintenance solutions for the multifamily residential real estate industry, proudly announces its comprehensive rebrand alongside its inclusion on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list, ranking at No. 3292. This dual milestone reflects the company's commitment to property maintenance innovation, service excellence, and transforming the property management industry.

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Esencia Property Maintenance ("Esencia"), a leading provider of property maintenance solutions for the multifamily residential real estate industry, proudly announces its comprehensive rebrand alongside its inclusion on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list, ranking at No. 3292. This dual milestone reflects the company's commitment to property maintenance innovation, service excellence, and transforming the property maintenance industry.

Rebrand: A New Look, Same Trust

Founded by Colombian immigrants Angelica Bermudez and Mauricio Grisaldes, Esencia started from humble beginnings by cleaning multifamily residential buildings. Today, Esencia serves more than 300 properties and manages over 30,000 bookings annually. As a result of their massive growth, Esencia hired Re Perez, a seasoned Brand Strategist and Fractional Chief Branding Officer, to reimagine the company's brand strategy and identity. The rebrand introduces a fresh, modern logo and vibrant aesthetic that symbolizes the company's forward-thinking approach while maintaining the trust and reliability long provided to both property managers and service providers.

Inc. 5000 Recognition

Recognized as one of America's fastest-growing companies, Esencia's inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list underscores the company's rapid growth and impact in the property maintenance industry. This recognition is a testament to the company's dedication to innovation and excellence. Beyond this achievement, their real success lies in fulfilling their life's purpose: to inspire others to pursue their dreams.

Why This Matters to the Property Maintenance Industry

With a strong focus on user experience and automation, Esencia's solutions increase productivity, save time, and boost efficiency. The company's tech-enabled Property Maintenance System provides property managers with peace of mind and confidence in managing their multifamily residential properties.

About Esencia Property Maintenance

Esencia Property Maintenance is committed to providing powerful, easy-to-use property maintenance solutions tailored to the multifamily residential industry. For more information, visit www.esenciamaintenance.com.

Media Contact

Angelica Bermudez, Esencia Property Maintenance, 1 813-790-5561, [email protected], https://esenciamaintenance.com

Re Perez, Re Perez Consulting, 1 512-222-7218, [email protected], https://reperez.com

SOURCE Esencia Property Maintenance