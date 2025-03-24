eSentio Appoints Director of Integration and Development to Enable Innovative Integrations and Seamless Data Flow for Law Firms

"Law firms are looking to leverage their cloud-based systems to support a wide range of initiatives such as Information Governance, AI and client competitiveness. Properly integrating all of these systems is critical to achieving these goals." - Brian Creona, Director of Integration and Development Post this

Creona stated, "I'm excited to join eSentio and guide the development team in building integrated solutions that will streamline data flows and unlock the full potential of a law firm's information assets. The opportunity to drive technological advancements and streamline integration processes is exciting. I look forward to contributing to the innovative solutions that eSentio delivers to its clients."

Additionally, Brian will align the development team with market demands and future trends, focusing on integrations and seamless data flow.

"Law firms have fully embraced cloud platforms and are now looking to leverage these systems to support a wide range of initiatives centered around Information Governance, AI and client competitiveness," Creona said. "Properly integrating all of these systems is critical to achieving these goals. Successfully navigating this, enabling the right tools and surfacing the right data to enable business processes with AI, process automation, and advanced analytics will be crucial for driving efficiency and innovation in the legal industry."

"We are thrilled to welcome Brian to our leadership team," said Yvonne Dornic, President and CEO of eSentio Technologies. "His extensive experience and proven track record will undoubtedly drive innovation and deliver exceptional value to our clients. His leadership aligns with our commitment to investing in top talent to support the evolving requirements of our large law clients."

This strategic appointment underscores eSentio's dedication to enhancing its leadership team with top-tier talent, reinforcing its position as a trusted advisor for large, global law firms.

About eSentio

eSentio Technologies is a leading provider of business and technology consulting and implementation services to the world's largest and most technically advanced law firms. Our consultants are recognized industry leaders who provide vast industry expertise along with outstanding client service. We deliver candid, unbiased recommendations on the technolo­gies that will best serve the needs of our client firms. Our core belief is in doing what is best for our clients while exceed­ing their expectations for service, knowledge, value, and innovation.

www.esentio.com

Media Contact

Simon Elven, eSentio Technologies, 44 7727 017383, [email protected], www.esentio.com

SOURCE eSentio Technologies