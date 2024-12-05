eSentio Grows Team with Key Hires in EMEA to Foster Global Expansion

"While global law firms are often ahead on technology adoption, there is a need for an overarching, strategic approach that helps firms navigate the complexity of their innovation projects." - Yvonne Dornic, CEO, eSentio Technologies Post this

D'Souza brings nearly a decade of experience in the legal sector and has effectively collaborated with law firms and in-house legal teams both nationally and internationally at key industry players such as Thomson Reuters, ThoughtRiver and CS DISCO. His analytical and client-centric approach keeps him focused on delivering measurable value to legal clients navigating complex environments.

Yvonne Dornic, eSentio's CEO, stated, "We are thrilled to bring Pascal's talents and deep knowledge of the UK legal market to our team. Having served the legal market for more than two decades, we've seen that while global law firms are often ahead on technology adoption, there is a need for an overarching, strategic approach that helps firms navigate the complexity of their innovation projects."

"The legal market has seen greater changes year on year, and the industry is becoming more competitive, so the importance of trusted partners that deliver tangible results has never been more critical," D'Souza said. "eSentio's approach to working with the world's most innovative firms is both pioneering and best in class. I'm excited to help us continue to transform the operations of the best law firms in the UK and EMEA markets."

Earlier this year, eSentio bolstered its leading document management system (DMS) division with the addition of Andrew Payne as global associate director of DMS. Payne's more than 20 years of legal technology experience include leading NetDocuments adoption across a wide variety of EMEA and UK clients and mapping and automating legal workflows using the full NetDocuments suite.

eSentio also recently announced the hiring of Anil Vemulapalli as global director of professional services. Vemulapalli has more than 20 years of experience delivering mission-critical IT and business solutions to law firms and legal departments. Vemulapalli oversees eSentio's global service delivery, including management of diverse teams, defining processes and project controls, risk mitigation, project accountability, contract management and reporting.

