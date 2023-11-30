ESG Digital Assets COP28 Meeting, Tokenization is the Future of ESGs

"We believe that tokenization is the future of ESGs," said Boone Bergsma. "Digital assets and smart contracts have the potential to revolutionize the way we fund and drive positive change for the environment and society." Post this

The meeting will also showcase how Web3 Renewables leveraged Inter Planetary Linking Data (IPLD) to track green energy and produce digital assets, this real world example demonstrates how tokenization can bring innovation to Renewable Energy Certificates and emerging 24/7 Hourly standards.

Attendees will learn from and connect with thought leaders, including Jim Duggan, CEO of Intrinsic Methods, Boone Bergsma, CEO of Blockchain Laboratories, Paul Rapino, Chief Growth Officer at Global Blockchain Business Council, Jason Kaasovic, CEO of Web3 Renewables, and others.

"We believe that tokenization is the future of ESGs," said Boone Bergsma. "Digital assets and smart contracts have the potential to revolutionize the way we fund and drive positive change for the environment and society."

The ESG Digital Assets event series provides opportunities for networking, knowledge sharing, and collaboration among industry innovators. Meet with us as we explore the future of Web3 ESG during COP28! Discover how digital assets are shaping the ESG and regenerative investment landscape to drive positive change.

The meeting is free to attend, thanks to the support of our sponsors. However, tickets are limited to 50 attendees, so interested individuals are encouraged to register ASAP to secure their spot.

Register for ESG Digital Assets COP28 Meeting and be part of the movement towards a more sustainable future. For more information about the event and to register, please visit https://esgdigitalassets.com/.If you are interested in supporting the event series, please contact the team on the event website. Take advantage of the opportunity to be part of the mastermind conversations and contribute to a greener economy.

About ESG Digital Assets: ESG Digital Assets is an event series where you can learn about the latest technology developments, have critical discussions on industry standards, and learn about groundbreaking solutions available right now to have a positive impact.

About COP28: COP28 is the global climate summit that aims to bring together nations, organizations, and individuals to assess progress on the Paris Agreement and drive climate action. The conference will take place in Dubai, UAE, featuring various thematic programs, workshops, and discussions.

Media Contact

Boone Bergsma, Blockchain Laboratories, 1 3607034510, [email protected], https://blockchainlaboratories.com/

SOURCE Blockchain Laboratories