ESG Digital Assets Hosting Workshops and Discussions at the COP28 Event

Join ESG Digital Assets at COP28 for a series of Technology Workshops and Thought Leader Discussions delving into the evolving landscape of ESGs and Digital Assets.

"We believe that tokenization is the future of ESGs," said Boone Bergsma. "Digital assets and smart contracts have the potential to revolutionize the way we fund and drive positive change for the environment and society."

The event is free to attend, thanks to the generous support of sponsors. However, tickets are limited to 100 attendees, so interested individuals are encouraged to RSVP to secure their spot.

ESG Digital Assets event series provides a platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and collaboration among industry professionals. Join us as we explore the future of regenerative finance during COP28! Discover how ESG digital assets are shaping the investment landscape and driving positive change.

Register for the ESG Digital Assets COP28 Event and be part of the movement towards a more sustainable future. For more information about the event and to RSVP, please visit https://esgdigitalassets.com/. And if you are interested in supporting the event, please check out the Innovator Sponsorships.

About ESG Digital Assets: ESG Digital Assets is an event series where you can learn about the latest technology developments, critical discussions on industry standards, and groundbreaking solutions available right now to have an impact. Take advantage of the opportunity to be part of the mastermind conversations and contribute to a greener economy.

About COP28: COP28 is the global climate summit that aims to bring together nations, organizations, and individuals to assess progress on the Paris Agreement and drive climate action. The conference will take place in Dubai, UAE, featuring various thematic programs, workshops, and discussions.

