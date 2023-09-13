ESG is Causing Very Real Business Headaches in 2023 and is More than Just a PR Concern, According to ALM's New Pacesetter Report

"Today's Innovators are those professional services providers who help clients develop an ESG strategy that is directly aligned to the business strategy, reducing risk and optimizing opportunities to build long-term value", said Ruth Sierra, Analyst, Law.com Compass Pacesetter Research. Tweet this

Key trends identified in this research include:

Despite the lack of a single, universal metric or standard for monitoring and managing ESG-related criteria, ESG has still managed to become a significant factor in capital allocation and M&A deals

While the ESG regulatory landscape continues to evolve, specifically among the environmental elements of ESG, it is dawning on clients that they will likely be held accountable by regulators, shareholders, and their own customers and employees in the future for how they approach ESG today. As detailed in the report, Innovators in 2023 focus on risk mitigation and optimizing opportunities, helping clients build long-term value.

In this three-part Law.com Compass Pacesetter Research series on ESG, our first 2023-2024 report is on the "E": Environmental. The Pacesetter Advisory Council assessed dozens of providers to arrive at twenty-four Innovators recognized for their ability to help clients navigate an increasingly complex market environment. The research and analysis also provide insights into the competitive dynamics and service delivery trends driving convergence across legal, management consulting, multi-service, environmental engineering, technology, and insurance providers.

In this report, Law.com Compass Pacesetter Research evaluates the innovation in ESG: Environmental capabilities and offerings of the following providers: Allianz, Anthesis, Arup, AXA XL, Bain & Company, Beveridge & Diamond, BDO, Boston Consulting Group (BCG), Capgemini, Clifford Chance, Deloitte, DLA Piper, EY, FTI Consulting, Gallagher, Garrigues, GEP, GHD, Korn Ferry, KPMG, Langan, McKinsey & Company, Paul Weiss, PwC

Law.com Compass Pacesetter Research provides independent, objective research to providers and buyers of professional services and practical insights that inform decision-making processes.

To learn more about the research or to obtain the full version of the ESG: Environmental report, go to: https://www.alm.com/intelligence/pacesetter-research-2/esg-environmental/.

For more information or the full version of the ALM Intelligence Pacesetter Research series, visit https://www.alm.com/intelligence/pacesetter-research/.

About ALM

ALM is the most trusted media, information, and intelligence company supporting the practice of and business of professionals in the legal, insurance, commercial real estate, and financial services industries. ALM delivers leading data, intelligence, insights, events, and audiences essential for growing businesses globally to over 7 million professionals. Please visit alm.com for more information, and visit http://www.alm.com/events/ to learn about our upcoming events. Please follow us on Twitter at @ALMGlobal_.

Media Contact

Eliza Sawyer, alm, 5134821492, [email protected], www.alm.com

SOURCE ALM