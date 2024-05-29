eShow and Popshap Forge Partnership to Optimize Event Management with Industry Defining Hardware and Software Solutions

"Through this partnership with eShow, we're excited to enhance the event experience for exhibitors and attendees. By amplifying technology resources and options, we aim to elevate ROI for all involved, fostering enhanced engagement and lead generation opportunities." - Eitan Magid, CEO of Popshap Post this

Raju Patel, CEO and Founder of eShow, emphasized the significance of the partnership, stating, "At eShow, our mission is to unlock the full potential of events for our clients. This partnership with Popshap marks a significant step towards the future of event technology, enabling seamless integration of our products into onsite interfaces. It reflects our commitment to advancing solutions that enhance registrant engagement without adding any extra workload for our clients."

Eitan Magid, CEO of Popshap shared his enthusiasm about the partnership, highlighting its potential to transform the event industry. He stated, "Through this partnership with eShow we're excited to embark on a journey dedicated to enhancing the event experience for both exhibitors and attendees alike. By amplifying technology resources and options, we aim to elevate ROI for all involved, fostering enhanced engagement and lead generation opportunities. Together, we're revolutionizing the show experience, empowering participants with the tools they need to succeed."

About eShow:

eShow was founded in 1996 by CEO Raju Patel to answer the need for innovative products geared specifically to solving the problems encountered in the event management industry. He reasoned that by prioritizing the optimization of clients' technology stacks, clients would be set up for success with the necessary tools they need to promote, sell, manage, and implement their event programs. Today, eShow's highly adaptive solution module suite consists of a wide variety of products encompassing all facets from pre-event to post-event and everything in between. With a global clientele of over 1900 organizations, eShow has facilitated seamless experiences for more than 6,000,000 attendees worldwide.

For over 25 years, eShow has demonstrated proven success by continually finding new approaches to optimize event workflow. Its holistic suite, including Registration Management, Conference Management, Exhibit Management, and Digital Event Management offers a comprehensive master program for your event's success. Visit goeshow.com for more information.

About Popshap

Popshap specializes in cutting-edge interactive digital signage solutions, including touchscreen kiosks, LED video walls, and digital posters, all aimed at enhancing customer engagement. With a focus on tailored hardware and custom software integration, we offer comprehensive services under one roof, empowering businesses across various sectors with innovative solutions for success. Visit popshap.com for more information.

