Eskesen Law Firm Announces the Eskesen Advocacy & Justice Scholarship to Support Future Legal Advocates

NEW YORK, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Eskesen Law Firm, a distinguished personal injury law firm located near Penn Station in Manhattan, is thrilled to announce the launch of the Eskesen Advocacy & Justice Scholarship. This initiative is designed to support and inspire the next generation of legal professionals who are passionate about advocating for those unjustly injured.

With over two decades of experience, The Eskesen Law Firm is renowned for blending the personalized service of a smaller firm with the formidable resources and resolve typically found in larger firms. Led by attorney Frank Eskesen, the team is committed to achieving the highest possible compensation for their clients, demonstrating a stellar track record of significant settlements. Operating on a contingency fee basis, the firm's earnings are directly tied to their clients' successes, highlighting their dedication to justice and client satisfaction.

The Eskesen Advocacy & Justice Scholarship is open to students across the United States who are enrolled in an accredited college or university program, including rising high school seniors. This scholarship is particularly aimed at individuals who have a strong interest in advocating for the rights of those unjustly injured. Applicants are required to have a GPA of 2.00 or above and will need to express their passion and commitment through an essay responding to one of several prompts related to personal injury advocacy.

Eligibility Criteria

Enrollment in any accredited U.S. college/university program or being a rising high school senior

Passionate about advocating for the unjustly injured, as reflected in the essay submission

A minimum GPA of 2.00

Essay Prompts:

Applicants are invited to submit an essay of 1,000 words or less on one of the following topics:

A personal experience highlighting the importance of advocating for those unjustly injured and its impact on your career goals.

The journey of a historical figure known for championing justice and how it aligns with your aspirations in personal injury advocacy.

The future challenges and opportunities in personal injury law over the next decade and your strategy for navigating them.

Application Requirements

Current resume

Essay answering one of the specified questions

Current unofficial transcript

Deadline and Scholarship Amount

The submission deadline is December 31st, 2024, with the scholarship amount being $1,000. The winner will be announced in January 2025.

Application Submission

Interested candidates must email all application materials to [email protected]. For inquiries, please direct your questions to the same email address rather than calling the office.

The Eskesen Law Firm is dedicated to offering unmatched personal attention, leveraging their extensive resources, and ensuring diligent advocacy to secure the best possible outcomes for their clients. This scholarship reflects the firm's commitment to fostering a future where passionate legal advocates continue to fight for justice and equality.

Media Contact

The Eskesen Law Firm Phone: (917) 779-8100

Email: [email protected]

To learn more about the Eskesen Advocacy & Justice Scholarship, please visit https://nypifirm.com/eskesen-advocacy-justice-scholarship/

