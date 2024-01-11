ESM Celebrates 10 Years of Impactful Partnerships with Boys & Girls Clubs Donation

Electric Symphony Media (ESM), a media agency dedicated to making positive impacts, made a donation to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Hudson County in Jersey City, New Jersey. The philanthropic effort was presented as a check to a Boys & Girls Clubs representative at ESM's 10th-anniversary celebration in November 2023.

HOBOKEN, N.J., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ESM's donation supports the Boys & Girls Clubs' Media Arts and Technology programming. Through partnerships with local communities and businesses the Boys & Girls Clubs create positive programs and activities to develop young people educationally, socially and emotionally regardless of background or economic status. These programs aim to instill the knowledge and abilities for young residents to develop into responsible, caring and productive citizens.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Hudson County offers art programs fueled by its Teen Tech Center. The Teen Tech Center provides a space for teens to explore new technologies and learn about graphic design, photography, audio and video production, game and app development, film-making and more.

"Being part of the community is important to us as a company," said ESM co-founder Aaron Shaprio. "We all have young children and the mission of changing and saving young lives resonates with us. The Boys and Girls Clubs is a great organization and we are proud to help them now and in the future."

As an agency that supports a number of clients in the nonprofit sector, ESM is committed to being a positive force in the Hoboken and greater Hudson County community as well. ESM has kicked off a relationship with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Hudson County and hopes to incorporate further philanthropy with the organization into our ESM Cares volunteer program.

ESM is a media partner that helps brands and agencies uncover unique value in marketing investments. We believe the most successful media campaigns interweave the art of past experience with the science of data analytics. ESM offers end to end media planning, activation, and reporting services. The agency's tech stack provides a connective thread across all channels, but as a team we emphasize the importance human experience plays in predicting outcomes. Whether it's traditional, digital, or emerging media, the knowledge ESM has gained from running campaigns that are large, small, geographically diverse, with different KPIs, goals, and assets gives us a strong library of learnings to apply to future activity.

