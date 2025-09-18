ESPACIO The Jewel of Waikiki Debuts "Luxury Without Limits" - Hawaii's First All-Included Ultra-Luxury Experience

"Delivering world-class hospitality with the highest caliber service lies at the heart of the ESPACIO brand," said Gerald Glennon, General Manager of ESPACIO The Jewel of Waikiki. Post this

ESPACIO's commitment to limitless luxury extends beyond dining – the hotel offers an array of complimentary services, including round-trip airport transfers, chauffeured Mercedes house car service within central Honolulu, and exclusive access to a Mercedes to explore the island. Additionally, guests may opt to enjoy 24-hour butlers and concierge services to create bespoke itineraries and private experiences. ESPACIO promises pure, elevated comfort from arrival to farewell, with no resort fees or surprises.

"Delivering world-class hospitality with the highest caliber service lies at the heart of the ESPACIO brand," said Gerald Glennon, General Manager of ESPACIO The Jewel of Waikiki. "True luxury means nothing extra to worry about and nothing missing from your stay. This new culinary-inclusive offer further enriches the ESPACIO experience, ensuring a carefree and effortless stay for every guest."

For those seeking even more elevated experiences, ESPACIO offers specialty add-ons such as the famed Sunset Champagne and Caviar service atop its private rooftop infinity pool, the elevated and ornamental Saturday Afternoon Tea service, and private dining – whether enjoyed in-suite or as a private chef grilling experience on the rooftop, coupled with sweeping ocean views.

With just nine expansive suites, ESPACIO redefines luxury in Waikiki. Each residence-style accommodation spans an entire floor, creating a penthouse ambiance complete with a private elevator, multiple bedrooms, chef's-grade kitchens equipped with premium appliances, and private balconies with outdoor hot spas and unobstructed views of the Pacific Ocean. Guests can also enjoy their own in-room dry sauna and ESPACIO's world-class spa treatments that draw from island botanicals and Hawaiian healing traditions.

About ESPACIO The Jewel of Waikiki

ESPACIO The Jewel of Waikiki is an Omotenashi-inspired ultra-luxury hotel on Waikiki Beach with nine suites on nine floors. Delivering a "Luxury Without Limits" guest experience, ESPACIO is the only culinary-inclusive boutique hotel in the state, offering guests complimentary dining throughout their stay, whether enjoyed poolside, in-suite, or at the property's award-winning culinary destination, Mugen. Guests of ESPACIO can expect a completely private, luxury experience. Each residential-style, 2,250 square-foot suite occupies an entire floor with three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a hot spa-clad ocean view balcony, a dry sauna, chef's grade kitchen, and a discreet elevator entry. The guest experience is curated to suit the preferences of each individual guest and is elevated with one-of-a- kind amenities and activities, butler and concierge services, chauffeured Mercedes house car services, a rooftop infinity pool, luxury full-service spa, and Mugen, a world-class tasting menu restaurant. ESPACIO has been awarded the prestigious Forbes five-star ratings for the hotel and Mugen, as well as the AAA five diamond designation. For more information, please visit www.espaciowaikiki.com and follow ESPACIO The Jewel of Waikiki on Instagram @espaciowaikiki.

About Mugen

Mugen (pronounced Moog-en) is an award-winning fine dining concept that is elevating Hawaii's status as a destination for culinary travel. Rated five stars by the prestigious Forbes Travel Guide and with a AAA Five Diamond recognition, Mugen curates ESPACIO's culinary offerings, from amenities and catered events to its distinguished restaurant service. For more information, please visit www.mugenwaikiki.com and follow Mugen on Instagram @mugenwaikiki.

