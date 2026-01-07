Esper Delivers on the Promise of Enterprise-Grade, Mixed-Fleet Device Management with the Addition of Windows Operating System Support

Esper customers, especially those in the retail and restaurant industries, can now orchestrate complex device fleets, regardless of OS, using a single, unified device management interface to view, secure, and manage their entire fleet, driving greater efficiency and lowering operational costs. Post this

By using Esper's device management solution, these organizations can:

Eliminate tool sprawl and vendor lock-in with a single platform that manages every device, legacy and modern, across diverse form factors and operating systems.

Scale device fleets without scaling IT workload with standardized processes and workflows, plus developer-friendly tools and automation that reduce siloes and put the focus back on high-value work.

Deliver consistent, reliable device experiences at every location with unified onboarding, compliance, telemetry, and troubleshooting that protect uptime and reduce fire drills.

Esper's OS-agnostic device orchestration solutions can be found in action as the device management solution behind retail and restaurant's biggest hardware and software providers, including brands like Qu and MicroTouch at the National Retail Federation (NRF) NRF'26 — Retail's Big Show event taking place at the Javits Center in NYC, January 11-13.

At NRF, business leaders and tech strategists are invited to take the wheel at "the Pit Stop" (Booth #1005) for a go-kart simulation of an AI-enabled, scalable, next-generation drive-thru. Qu, with its unique Edge architecture, is driving this connected experience by utilizing the power of Esper's multi-OS Device Management.

Niko Papademetriou, Co-Founder and Executive Vice President at Qu, adds, "We're excited to partner with Esper on The Pit Stop activation at the NRF Big Show in NYC. Esper has been a long-time partner in helping us orchestrate and scale our device fleet, and over time, we've grown into true collaborators. Everything we deploy runs at the edge — bolstered by our Qube™ edge device, which brings the cloud into the restaurant to improve stability, speed, and real-time intelligence inside the four walls."

Additionally, Esper and Qu will be facilitating a panel conversation at the MicroTouch Stage at the Javits Center on Sunday, January 11 at 1 p.m. EST with mutual customer Playa Bowls to discuss the latest in restaurant and retail technology innovation.

About Esper

Esper is on a mission to power exceptional device experiences by revolutionizing the way companies manage their edge device fleets. Through advanced capabilities, such as remote control and debugging, Pipelines for software deployment, Esper device SDK and APIs, Blueprints for dynamic configuration, and Seamless Provisioning, Esper is leading the market beyond standard MDM practices into the modern era of DevOps for devices and beyond. Recognized as number 735 on Inc. Magazine's 5000 fastest growing private companies in America, 142 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and number 32 on Inc. Magazine's Pacific Regional Awards, Esper's innovative solutions support some of the world's most innovative brands in retail, hospitality, logistics, healthcare, education, and more. To learn more visit: www.esper.io.

Media Contact

Kelsey Milligan, Esper, 1 425-394-6107, [email protected], www.esper.io

SOURCE Esper