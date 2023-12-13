Esperanza, Auberge Resorts Collection Debuts Revitalized Spa Rooted in Mexican Healing Traditions

The luxury spa enhances the Los Cabos wellness scene with a new ethos integrating indigenous restorative practices and full-body wellbeing

LOS CABOS, Mexico, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Esperanza, Auberge Resorts Collection, Los Cabos' most iconic luxury resort, today reopens its Forbes 5 Star award-winning spa as a new holistic and cultural wellness experience with transformative treatments, a refreshed look and feel and immersive wellbeing journeys. Drawing inspiration from the philosophy and practice of the medicine wheel and indigenous Mexican healing traditions, the spa experience debuts spiritually guided spa offerings to promote holistic restoration in a newly elevated environment.

"We are thrilled to re-introduce the spa at Esperanza, Auberge Resorts Collection with a new ancestral healing philosophy, inspired by Baja California's distinct locale and Mexico's rich history and culture," said Marc Rodriguez, General Manager, Esperanza, Auberge Resorts Collection. "The Spa at Esperanza will continue to deliver impressive results and further celebrate the soul of Esperanza that guests and owners have come to know and love. Enhanced treatments, contemporary menu offerings and state-of-the-art technology, including the latest in Geneo facial technology, promote a personalized approach to well-being rooted in traditional therapies."

The Medicine Wheel: Treatments Inspired by Indigenous Healing Practices

Celebrating Esperanza's deeply rooted sense of place in Baja California, the new treatment menu at the Spa at Esperanza is inspired by the ancient Mexica (Aztec) medicine wheel, a framework used by numerous indigenous peoples of the Americas for many centuries. The four quadrants of the medicine wheel each focus on different natural elements - earth, water, fire and air - and are accompanied by unique treatment experiences pertaining to the four core areas of well-being - physical, mental, spiritual or emotional. Curated by lead therapist Connie Ruiz, one of Los Cabos' top practitioners and an integral part of the spa reboot, the new therapies embrace the wheel as a sacred symbol of hope that represents all knowledge of the Universe, inspiring movement toward healing for those who seek it.

Alongside refinements to Esperanza's spa facilities and signature treatments, which have been a focal point of the resort over the last 20 years, new and advanced body & skincare treatments that emphasize local cultural practices are cornerstones of the spa's revitalization. Treatments incorporate native ingredients from Los Cabos, fostering a connection to the region's desert environment and coastal beauty. Organic aloe and botanical extracts provide the skin with vital nutrients and minerals in the Sea of Life Organic Facial, resulting in an energizing glow and renewed mindset. Cacao, a deeply ceremonial ingredient in ancient Mexican culture used by the Olmecs, Mayans and Aztecs, is viewed as a gift from the gods. It is used in several new therapies, including the Luminous Rosa & Cacao Wrap, a fragrant full-body exfoliation and total sensory and spiritual experience. Facial services have been elevated with Augustinus Bader products and the introduction of advanced Geneo facial technology, which utilizes exfoliation, ultrasound technology and lymphatic drainage to nourish and transform the skin from the inside out. To inspire the next generation to embrace balance and self-care, treatments for kids are also available, from massages to facials and nail treatments.

To mark the spa's reopening and new approach, Mexican spiritual practitioner and Mesoamerican therapy expert Fernanda Montiel conducted a spiritual blessing ceremony in the space, and will launch the Spa at Esperanza's Visiting Masters program. Montiel will return to the spa on March 2-9, 2024, offering her lifelong wisdom and delivering services such as ancient meditations, Mayan astrology reading and geotherapy.

Immersive Half-Day Wellness Journeys

New half-day wellness journeys offer guests further opportunities to reach peak rejuvenation by embracing all four quadrants of the medicine wheel, with each transformative experience incorporating all four elements. The five-hour journeys begin with a Gratitude Ceremony and Intention Card reading, establishing mental clarity and personal insight. A private breathwork and meditation session follows, allowing guests to access the heart space and promote greater healing. The Pasaje de Agua hydrotherapy circuit, rooted in the ancestral practice of the temazcal, or 'steam house,' prepares the body and mind for relaxation. Depending on the journey chosen, a curated selection of services will follow to encourage nourishment of the body and soul. The Madre Tierra journey incorporates an aromatic body massage and cacao wrap to promote detoxification and generational healing, while a purifying ritual and Sea of Life Organic Facial allow both physical and mental rejuvenation in the Ancestral journey. A seasonally-inspired lunch at award-winning, oceanfront signature restaurant Cocina del Mar is designed to nourish both body and soul, completing the journey.

Accompanying the refreshed spa experience, Esperanza has also introduced a newly refreshed luxury fitness center that draws inspiration from the coastal oasis of the region and is upgraded with state-of-the-art facilities, allowing guests to find a further balance between the mental, emotional, physical and spiritual tenets of the medicine wheel.

About Esperanza, Auberge Resorts Collection

Esperanza, Auberge Resorts Collection is Los Cabos' most iconic luxury resort located within the private Punta Ballena community. Overlooking a pristine private beach with stunning views of Los Cabos' Lands End, the resort boasts 44 casitas, 45 villas, nine suites and four haciendas offering guests barefoot luxury infused with the spirit of Baja. The resort features six restaurants, including the signature oceanfront Cocina del Mar restaurant with intimate open-air terraces perched dramatically above the water's edge; The Spa at Esperanza; four breathtaking pools, including an adults-only two-tiered infinity pool and a family pool; tennis and pickleball courts; access to world-class golf courses and an Auberge Adventures menu of only-in-Cabo land and sea experiences.

About Auberge Resorts Collection

Auberge Resorts Collection is a portfolio of extraordinary hotels, resorts, residences and private clubs. While each property is unique, all share a crafted approach to luxury and bring the soul of the locale to life through captivating design, exceptional cuisine, innovative spas, and gracious yet unobtrusive service. With 27 one-of-a-kind hotels and resorts, Auberge invites guests to create unforgettable stories in some of the world's most desirable destinations.

