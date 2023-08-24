Esquire Law Firm is Proud to Announce Its Expansion to Utah

Esquire Law, a fast-growing personal injury law firm in Arizona, is expanding its footprint to Salt Lake City, Utah.
SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Arizona-based law firm, Esquire Law, is expanding its services to injury victims in Salt Lake City, Utah. The firm's office is located at 310 South Main St., Suite 300, Salt Lake City, UT, 84101.
Esquire Law personal injury attorneys are known for their dedication to fighting for maximum compensation for their clients. As they expand into the Salt Lake City area, the lawyers and employees of the firm are eager to continue this tradition. "We are thrilled to be able to bring our philosophy of justice to injury victims in Utah," says Mitra Hooman, a representative of the firm.
Leading the Utah office is Alan Beal, a seasoned trial attorney with several years of experience. "As a Utah native, I am proud to be part of this new venture for Esquire Law," says Beal. "Our firm has a mission to provide top-notch legal services to those who need it most. We uphold a high standard of communication with our clients to understand and support their unique circumstances and needs."
Esquire Law offers free consultations 24/7 for those who have been injured due to the negligence of others. To speak directly to someone about your personal injury case, call (623) 343-9956 or visit www.esquirelaw.com/locations/salt-lake-city.
Esquire Law is dedicated to serving the people of Salt Lake City with fairness, integrity, and compassion.
About Esquire Law
Esquire Law is a highly regarded law firm that specializes in helping individuals who have been hurt or injured due to the negligence of others. The firm is well-known for its expertise in personal injury cases, including those involving car, motorcycle, and truck accidents, as well as slip-and-fall accidents, workers' compensation claims, and wrongful death cases. If you or a loved one has been injured and you believe that someone else is at fault, Esquire Law can help. To learn more about the firm and its services, visit www.EsquireLaw.com.
