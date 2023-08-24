Esquire Law Firm is Proud to Announce Its Expansion to Utah

"We are thrilled to be able to bring our philosophy of justice to injury victims in Utah." Tweet this

Leading the Utah office is Alan Beal, a seasoned trial attorney with several years of experience. "As a Utah native, I am proud to be part of this new venture for Esquire Law," says Beal. "Our firm has a mission to provide top-notch legal services to those who need it most. We uphold a high standard of communication with our clients to understand and support their unique circumstances and needs."

Esquire Law offers free consultations 24/7 for those who have been injured due to the negligence of others. To speak directly to someone about your personal injury case, call (623) 343-9956 or visit www.esquirelaw.com/locations/salt-lake-city.

Esquire Law is dedicated to serving the people of Salt Lake City with fairness, integrity, and compassion.

About Esquire Law

Esquire Law is a highly regarded law firm that specializes in helping individuals who have been hurt or injured due to the negligence of others. The firm is well-known for its expertise in personal injury cases, including those involving car, motorcycle, and truck accidents, as well as slip-and-fall accidents, workers' compensation claims, and wrongful death cases. If you or a loved one has been injured and you believe that someone else is at fault, Esquire Law can help. To learn more about the firm and its services, visit www.EsquireLaw.com.

