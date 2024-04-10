ESS 2024 Annual Student Art Contest: Unveiling the Winners

ESS is honored to announce the winners of its 2024 Art Contest! Over 2,800 students created artwork relating to the contest theme, "Imagine going to school underwater, what would your day be like?" Congratulations to the 2024 winners!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ESS is honored to announce the winners of its 2024 Art Contest! Over 2,800 students created artwork relating to the contest theme, "Imagine going to school underwater, what would your day be like?" Congratulations to the 2024 winners!

Faith Daan (17), Chattanooga High School Center for Creative Arts, Hamilton County Schools, TN

(17), Chattanooga High School Center for Creative Arts, Schools, TN Emily Im (11), Robert C. Fisler School , Fullerton School District, CA

(11), , Fullerton School District, CA Alice He (10), Wildwood Elementary School, East Baton Rouge Parish School System, LA

(10), Wildwood Elementary School, East Baton Rouge Parish School System, LA Hayden Harrell (7), Allemands Elementary, St. Charles Parish Public Schools, LA

Winners were determined using a combination of ESS judge scores and a percentage of social media likes, comments, and shares. On March 27, 2024, we were pleased to announce the winning students from four grade groups (K-2, 3-5, 6-8, 9-12) on our Facebook and Instagram pages. The winning pieces can be viewed on ESS' blog, ESS.com/blog/2024-ess-art-contest-winners/.

"Year after year, the students never fail to astonish us with their exceptional artistic and technical abilities," said ESS CEO Buddy Helton. "Your creations not only exemplify creativity but also inspire us to envision a world where innovation knows no bounds. Congratulations to the winners of our 2024 ESS Art Contest."

ESS has held the art contest for 6 years, giving over $4,000 to winning students and their schools yearly. Giving back to the community is a mainstay of our corporate philosophy. ESS enjoys holding the annual art contest to support students in their respective schools and give back to the communities that help grow the next generation. The 2025 Art Contest will open in December when ESS announces our theme and begins accepting submissions. For more information and full contest rules, visit ArtContest.ESS.com.

About ESS:

ESS is the largest education-exclusive personnel and management company in the country, providing full-service programs to K-12 school districts. It recruits, trains, develops, and manages highly qualified substitute and permanent educational talent. ESS' solutions place educators in classrooms, improve the quality of education for students, and provide resources to district administration and staff so they can devote more time to raising student achievement. The company fills over 28,500 absences for more than 900 school district partners daily.

For more information, call (877) 983-2244 or visit ESS.com

Media Contact

Breana Haines, ESS, 1 1.904.830.1030, [email protected], ESS.com

SOURCE ESS