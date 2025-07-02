ESS 2025 Annual Student Art Contest: Winning Artwork Spotlighted

We're thrilled to announce the four grade group winners from the 7th Annual ESS Art Contest!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ESS, the leader in education management solutions for K-12 school districts, is thrilled to announce the winners of the 7th Annual ESS Art Contest. This year's theme, "Imagine going to school in a zoo—what would your day be like?", inspired students across the country to get creative, resulting in a wave of colorful, clever, and wildly original submissions. Congratulations to the 2025 winners!

Ella Craig (14), Chattanooga High School Center for Creative Arts, Hamilton County Schools, TN

(14), Chattanooga High School Center for Creative Arts, Schools, TN Catalina Bors (13), Piedmont Middle School, Union County Public Schools, NC

(13), Piedmont Middle School, Public Schools, NC Tong Fei Chou (9), Fort Lee School No. 2, Fort Lee Public Schools, NJ

Skye Belgutei (7), Challenge School, Cherry Creek Schools , CO

Winners were determined using a combination of ESS judge scores and a percentage of social media likes, comments, and shares. On April 9, 2025, we were pleased to announce the winning students from four grade groups (K-2, 3-5, 6-8, 9-12) on our Facebook and Instagram pages. Last week, we concluded our celebration of their achievements with special award presentations at each of their schools. The winning art pieces and award presentation photos can be viewed on our blog by visiting ESS.com/blog/2025-ess-art-contest-winners/.

"This year's theme invited students to blend learning with imagination, and the results were nothing short of spectacular," said ESS CEO Buddy Helton. "Their artwork brought the zoo-themed classroom to life in ways that were playful, thoughtful, and full of personality. At ESS, we're proud to champion creativity and give back to the districts and students who inspire us every day. Congratulations to the winners of the 2025 ESS Art Contest."

ESS has proudly hosted its annual Art Contest for seven years, giving over $4,000 back to students and school districts each year. It's more than just a contest; it's a way for us to give back by directly supporting student success and investing in the schools that shape their futures. Each year, we're blown away by the talent and imagination students bring to the table.

The 2026 ESS Art Contest will be back in December with a brand-new theme, and we can't wait to see what students come up with next. Be sure to follow ESS on Facebook and Instagram so you don't miss the submission window when it opens. Trust us, you'll want to be part of the 2026 creative fun!

To view the winning artwork and learn more about the annual contest, visit ArtContest.ESS.com.

About ESS:

ESS is the nation's leading provider of education-exclusive personnel and management services. The company partners with school districts across the country to recruit, train, and manage high-quality substitute and permanent education professionals. By ensuring classrooms are covered every day, ESS helps districts stay focused on what matters most: supporting student achievement.

