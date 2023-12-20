ESS Announces 6th Annual Student Art Contest for K-12 Public and Charter School Students

"In recent years, it has become increasingly evident that students continuously push the boundaries of creativity," said ESS CEO Buddy Helton. "We are looking forward to seeing how imaginative students can get with taking their school day underwater." Post this

To enter the contest, parents or teachers, with parental consent, can submit student artwork to ArtContest.ESS.com. Artwork will be categorized into four grade groups (K-2, 3-5, 6-8, 9-12). A panel of ESS judges will score each submission on a scale of 1-43, based on the following criteria:

Artistic skills

Creativity and originality

Relation to contest theme

A unique and novel approach to the artwork and title

Technical skill by grade level

Adherence to the contest rules and requirements

During the week of March 18th – 24th, the top five finalists from each grade group will be featured on the ESS Facebook and Instagram pages, where the public will vote on their favorites. A percentage of the total score from the number of likes, comments, and shares from ESS' social media (Facebook and Instagram) combined with the highest total score from the ESS judges will determine the winner from each Grade Group. The 2024 ESS Art Contest winners will be announced on ESS' social media pages on March 27th.

For more information and complete contest rules, visit ArtContest.ESS.com.

About ESS:

ESS is the largest education-exclusive personnel and management company in the country, providing full-service programs to K-12 school districts. It recruits, trains, develops, and manages highly qualified substitute and permanent educational talent. ESS' solutions place educators in classrooms, improve the quality of education for students, and provide resources to district administration and staff so they can devote more time to raising student achievement. The company fills over 28,500 absences for more than 900 school district partners daily.

For more information, call (877) 983-2244 or visit ESS.com

Media Contact

Breana Haines, ESS, 1 904-830-1080 3311, [email protected], https://ESS.com/

Jennifer Mangan, ESS, 1 877-983-2244, [email protected], https://ESS.com/

SOURCE ESS