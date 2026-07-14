ESS Clinical Launches MSP Program to Help Districts Manage Coverage and Compliance for Critical Student Services

"School districts are being asked to do more with more vendors, more requirements, and more hard-to-fill roles. ESS Clinical MSP brings it all together under one accountable partner." — Steve Gritzuk, President and COO, ESS Post this

The launch comes as districts continue to face shortages in specialized student support roles. For district leaders, those gaps often mean managing multiple vendors, tracking credentials across separate systems, and working to maintain federally required services for students. That work adds time and pressure for teams already focused on student support.

ESS Clinical MSP replaces that time-consuming, multi-vendor process with one coordinated model at no additional cost. Through dedicated technology, the program helps districts coordinate vendors, verify and track credentials, review qualified licensed candidates, oversee placement support, streamline invoicing, and monitor program activity.

"School districts are being asked to do more for students while managing more vendors, more requirements, and more hard-to-fill roles," said Steve Gritzuk, President and Chief Operating Officer of ESS. "Since 2000, ESS has helped districts place, support, and manage qualified education personnel. ESS Clinical MSP brings that experience to clinical and related services, giving districts one accountable partner for vendor coordination, licensed specialist placement, and program oversight."

The program includes a dedicated management team, real-time dashboards, vendor management, credential tracking, reporting, communication support, and placement oversight. By consolidating these responsibilities under one partner, ESS Clinical MSP helps districts spend less time on administrative details and more time focused on continuity of services for students.

About ESS Clinical

ESS Clinical is the school-based clinical and related services division of ESS. It connects school districts with licensed speech-language pathologists, occupational and physical therapists, school psychologists, social workers, behavior specialists, nurses, and other related services professionals. ESS Clinical is part of ESS, a K-12 personnel and management solutions company. Learn more at ESSClinical.com.

Media Contact

Jennifer Mangan, ESS Clinical, 1 2155101334, [email protected], essclinical.com

SOURCE ESS Clinical