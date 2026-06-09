ESS Honors Five Local Education Heroes with 2026 Impact Awards

"They show up prepared, adaptable, and committed to supporting students and educators wherever they are needed most. This recognition is about honoring the consistency, care, and professionalism they bring to classrooms across the country each day." -Steve Gritzuk Post this

"Our Impact Award recipients embody what ESS strives for in every partnership with schools," said Steve Gritzuk, Chief Operating Officer at ESS. "They show up prepared, adaptable, and committed to supporting students and educators wherever they are needed most. This recognition is about honoring the consistency, care, and professionalism they bring to classrooms across the country each day." -Steve Gritzuk

Chris Delph – Guy-Perkins School District, AR

Since joining ESS in 2025, Chris has filled more than 150 absences at Guy-Perkins Elementary School. Known for his flexibility, positivity, and ability to connect with students, he has become a trusted and valued presence throughout the school community.

"His calm presence and voice make it easier for that student to regulate himself and return to the classroom," said Tim Barnes, Principal.

Lisa Kelly – School District of Philadelphia, PA

Lisa has been a substitute with ESS since 2023, filling more than 500 assignments throughout the School District of Philadelphia. Her positive attitude, high standards, and willingness to support both students and colleagues have made a lasting impact across the district.

"Lisa Kelly is a central force within any school community."

Melanie Serafin – Union County Public Schools, NC

Since joining ESS in 2023, Melanie has filled more than 500 absences at Weddington Elementary School. Her leadership, reliability, and dedication to supporting students and staff—particularly within the EC department—have made her an essential part of the school community.

"Ms. Serafin is an indispensable pillar of our school community," said Fara Orr, Bookkeeper.

Ana Ringhofer – Frisco Independent School District, TX

Ana has served as a substitute with ESS since 2019, filling more than 500 absences at Corbell Elementary School. Her flexibility, dependability, and long-standing commitment to students and staff have made her a valued and familiar presence across the campus community.

"Ana is a tried-and-true substitute who is incredibly dependable, committed, and always willing to step in wherever help is needed," said Michelle Garcia, Secretary.

Gabrielle Rogers – David Douglas School District, OR

Since joining ESS in 2021, Gabrielle has filled more than 800 absences across David Douglas School District. Her adaptability, strong leadership in the classroom, and commitment to creating supportive learning environments have made her a trusted and dependable presence for both students and staff.

"Gabby's flexibility, professionalism, and unwavering dedication make her an invaluable asset to our school community," said Amber Cowgill, Principal.

To read more about the winners and their stories, visit: https://ess.com/blog/2026-impact-award-winners/

About ESS:

Established in 2000, ESS is a leading national provider of managed solutions in K-12 education. It recruits, hires, trains, places, and manages qualified substitute teachers, paraprofessionals, and other support staff for school districts throughout the United States.

Each day, the organization fills more than 35,000 daily, long-term, and permanent school assignments for over 1,200 school system partners, serving approximately 5.5 million students.

For more information, call (877) 983-2244 or visit ESS.com.

Media Contact

Catherine Kennedy, ESS, 1 9044280889, [email protected], ess.com

SOURCE ESS