2025 Impact Award Winners:

Megan Murcko – Trumbull Public Schools, CT

Since joining ESS in 2023, Megan has filled nearly 300 absences at Frenchtown Elementary School, primarily supporting students with special needs. Her consistent presence, compassionate approach, and ability to adapt to a wide range of student needs have made her an essential part of the school community.

"Megan stands out as a leader and role model in our classroom that other paraprofessionals look up to and follow," said Stephanie Miklos, Teacher.

Kelly Dodgen – Powhatan County Public Schools, VA

Kelly has served as a substitute since 2024, providing consistent support at Pocahontas Elementary School. Known for her exceptional dedication and mentorship of other substitutes, she has become a trusted and respected figure at the school.

"Kelly's dedication is not just to a job, but to every aspect of our school, making a big impact daily," said Charlotte Muscat, Instructional Assistant.

Gary Bishop – Littleton Public Schools, CO

A retired educator who began substituting with ESS in 2023, Gary has brought decades of experience and compassion to classrooms across multiple schools in Littleton Public Schools. His ability to build trust and meaningful connections with students, particularly those in high-need or emotionally challenging environments, has made a lasting impression on both staff and students.

"Gary is more than just a substitute teacher—he is a mentor, a role model, and a cornerstone of our school community," said Brian Trautman, PE and Business Teacher.

Keith Asaeli – Belton School District, MO

Keith has been a substitute with ESS since 2023, filling over 200 absences at Mills Creek Upper Elementary. His patience, flexibility, and commitment to a positive learning environment have made him an essential part of the school community.

"He is extremely patient with students but also firm in a way that is gentle and fair, making him an invaluable and highly respected presence in our school," said Melissa Braymen, Special Education Teacher.

Cale Beissner – Denton Independent School District, TX

Cale has been a dedicated substitute with ESS since 2021 and currently serves as a substitute school counselor at Savannah Elementary School. In this role, he provides critical mental health support, helping students navigate emotional challenges, build resilience, and develop essential coping skills. Cale is known for his calm demeanor, empathetic listening, and ability to create a safe and supportive environment for every student he works with. His unwavering commitment to student well-being has made a profound and lasting impact.

"Cale's unwavering dedication to ensuring Denton ISD has the counseling and mental health support it needs is not only admirable but also a testament to his remarkable passion for the counseling field," said Rebekah dePeo-Christner, Coordinator of Social and Emotional Learning.

To read more about the winners and their stories, visit: https://ess.com/blog/2025-impact-award-winners/

