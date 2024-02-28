ESS Named to Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces 2024 for Diversity

Newsweek and Plant-A Insights recognize ESS' impact and commitment to fostering an inclusive and diverse workplace.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ESS, a leader in placing qualified staff in daily, long-term, and permanent K-12 school district positions, announced today that it is recognized as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2024 by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group. This survey of over 220,000+ individuals included representation at over 1.5 million companies in America. This honor reflects our ongoing dedication to building a team that reflects the richness and diversity of the communities we serve.

"ESS is honored to have been named one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity by Newsweek magazine," said Wendy Beam, Senior Vice President of Human Resources at ESS. "We strive to create a workplace where everyone can work to share ideas, solve problems, serve our clients and students, and be proud of their company's accomplishments."

This accolade inspires us to continue championing diversity, equity, and inclusion, ensuring that our workplace remains a beacon of inspiration and opportunity for every individual to thrive.

"Diversity is a widely discussed topic – and it remains a crucial factor as people look for an employer or a business partner. Newsweek and market-data research firm Plant-A Insights are proud to introduce "America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2024," highlighting companies that are committed to offering diverse and inclusive work environment." – Nancy Cooper – Global Editor in Chief – Newsweek.

We extend our deepest gratitude to Newsweek for this honor. As we celebrate this recognition, we are reminded that our journey towards inclusivity is ongoing. We remain committed to continuously improving our practices, learning from our experiences, and striving for even greater diversity and inclusion in the years to come.

The complete list can be found here.

