ESS Universal Invites Additional Summer Camps to Join in Empowering BIPOC Youth Through Scholarship Program

"Camp Onas really got me outside of my comfort zone. Camp taught me to just try to be myself and how no one really cares how if you act silly or how you look. They also taught me that you should put others in front of you and how making a new friend can be a great thing." – 2023 Scholarship Recipient, Age 13.

ESS Universal firmly believes that investing in BIPOC youth is an investment in the future of our society. We hope to inspire confidence, foster talent, and equip them with essential skills, including leadership development and teamwork, that will serve as a solid foundation for their future endeavors. This scholarship program aims to bridge the gap and create pathways for success that were previously out of reach for many deserving young individuals.

"We are thrilled to continue the Summer Camp Scholarship Program into Season 2 by offering ten scholarships to BIPOC youth", said Philip Bouman, CEO of ESS Universal. "Our goal is to ensure that no young person is held back due to their socio-economic status or the color of their skin. By providing these scholarships, we hope to ignite the potential of these bright individuals and create a more inclusive and equitable society."

ESS Universal wishes to express sincere gratitude to The Summer Camp Society for their support in facilitating the participation of 10 unique summer camps this past season.

If your Summer Camp is interested in becoming a host-camp, please email [email protected] | PH: 616.229.0597

Get Ready! Campers can begin applying for the scholarship beginning November 1st, 2023

Apply Here: https://heavydutybunkbeds.com/ess-cares/

It is our fervent hope that this initiative will inspire and motivate other entities to adopt similar programs that will promote diversity, equity, and inclusion. By joining forces, we can collectively work towards a more equal society that embraces and empowers individuals from all backgrounds.

ESS Universal is a leading provider of high-quality metal beds, mattresses, and accessories designed for commercial use. Our extensive range of products caters to various industries, such as Summer Camps, Employee Housing, Ministries, Universities, the US Miliary, and more. ESS Universal is committed to delivering durable and reliable solutions that meet the unique needs of their customers across different sectors.

Press Contact: Philip Bouman; CEO

ESS Universal

PH: 616.229.0597 | EM: [email protected]

www.HeavyDutyBunkBeds.com

SOURCE ESS Universal