Essence Salon Releases "Your Most Flattering Hair Color According to Your Seasonal Color Analysis"

This guide offers insight into choosing a flattering hair color based on a person's seasonal color analysis by covering what a seasonal color analysis is and how to use one to pick a hair color.
Seasonal color analysis creates a color palette that can be used to pick hair and clothing colors to complement how a body looks, and it depends on three factors- eyes, hair, and skin. To use a color analysis, people should start with their color aspect which is based on hue (cool or warm), value (dark or light), and chroma (bright or muted). Each of the color seasons has cool, neutral, and warm features within their respective color palettes.
"Picking the right color for your hair based on seasonal analysis can unlock stunning new looks for you to rock, but the colors you pick need to account for your color season and shade," according to Essence Salon. Before changing hair color, it's best to discuss options with a hair expert who can also offer professional advice and services. Highlights or temporary colors are options for people not looking for permanent color changes.
