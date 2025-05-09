Essencore and KLEVV to Showcase Latest Products at COMPUTEX Taipei 2025

Pushing the Limits of Speed, Style, and Performance

HONG KONG, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Essencore, a leading manufacturer in memory and storage solutions, with its consumer memory and storage brand KLEVV, is excited to announce its participation at COMPUTEX Taipei 2025, held from May 20th to May 23rd at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center.

POWER UP WITH NEXT-GEN GAMING AND PERFORMANCE MEMORY

KLEVV's premier memory solutions will be at the center of its COMPUTEX 2025 showcase, featuring a live demonstration of next-gen DDR5 modules built to run at blazing-fast speeds exceeding 10,000MT/s, displayed across top-tier motherboards from leading vendors. This exclusive demo offers visitors a firsthand look at the performance headroom KLEVV is unlocking with its latest technology. Alongside the showcase, KLEVV's full gaming memory lineup is receiving a significant upgrade, featuring faster speeds and lower latencies to meet the demands of modern gaming and high-performance systems.

SLEEK NEW LOOKS: BLACK-COPPER GENUINE V RGB & URBANE V IN NEW COLORS

KLEVV is set to unveil its latest GENUINE V RGB DDR5 memory for the first time in a striking black-copper finish, crafted to complement premium PC builds with both performance and style. The URBANE V series is also expanding with new color options, now available in a sleek Black RGB version and a Charcoal Gray non-RGB version, to suit a variety of setups. These new additions give users more freedom to customize their systems while maintaining the high-speed performance KLEVV is known for.

HIGH-PERFORMANCE SSDs WITH GRAPHENE-COPPER COOLING

Making their first physical public appearance, KLEVV's latest SSDs feature newly designed graphene-copper heatsinks that combine efficient cooling with a refined, high-end look. Leading the lineup is the flagship GENUINE G530 PCIe Gen5 SSD, joined by two high-performance Gen4 models: the CRAS 925G and CRAS C910G. Engineered for high-speed, consistent performance, these drives are built to handle everything from gaming and content creation to multitasking-heavy workflows.

DDR5 OC CU-DIMM & LPCAMM2 DEMO SETUP ON DISPLAY

KLEVV will also spotlight its DDR5 OC CU-DIMM featured with CKD IC, designed for overclockers and built for high-performance computing. In the mobile category, the LPDDR5X-based LPCAMM2 memory will be on display with a compact heatsink design, demonstrated live on both a laptop and a dedicated testing platform to showcase its real-world speed and thermal efficiency.

ESSENCORE SHOWS WHAT'S NEXT FOR DRAM AND STORAGE COMPONENTS

Essencore, the parent company of KLEVV, is also set to feature a lineup of cutting-edge component solutions at this year's COMPUTEX. A key highlight of the lineup will be the 321-layer V9 TLC NAND Flash IC, alongside UFS 2.2 and eMMC 5.1 storage solutions tailored for embedded and mobile devices. The showcase will also include the latest high-speed DRAM ICs, such as the 1b nm 32Gb DDR5-7200 and 1c nm 16Gb DDR5-7200. Rounding out the presentation is the one-stop OEM/ODM service, offering trouble-free customized memory/strage solutions.

JOIN KLEVV AND ESSENCORE AT COMPUTEX 2025

KLEVV and Essencore warmly invite media friends, business partners, and fans to visit their booth at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1, 4F, booth# N0405, during COMPUTEX Taipei 2025 to experience these exciting new products firsthand.

ABOUT ESSENCORE

Established in 2014, Essencore Limited aims to become the world's top vendor of DRAM modules and NAND flash application products. The company started with one goal: to "Change the world and be a leader in semiconductor distribution". The business strategies of Essencore is to adopt the newest technologies to differentiate themselves from competitors, deliver dedicated Memory products, and offer various product portfolios for customer's competition readiness. For more information, please visit www.essencore.com.

ABOUT KLEVV

KLEVV, is a premium brand of Essencore, the major Module and NAND Flash application product vendor. The KLEVV range focused on superior gaming memory modules and solid state drives. KLEVV is committed to delivering world-class products with first-rate quality, and all products are engineered for enthusiasts who are pursuing the best things in life. KLEVV memory/SSD have been recognized by Germany's Red Dot Design Award and iF Design Award for its innovative product designs. For more information, please visit www.klevv.com.

