Essential Marine Safety Kit MK-1001 Added to Sirius Signal Marine Safety Catalog

The featured item in the 15"x11.5"x6"-inch case is the bestselling Sirius Signal model C-1003 SOS electronic visual distress signal device (eVDSD). Accompanying the nighttime safety device are an approved daytime signal, first aid kit, signal horn, whistle, stainless steel marine multitool and high-performance rechargeable LED utility light with white and red flashing functions.

The case, which floats, features custom foam with cutouts to hold every item, a watertight seal with pressure release valve and an annual maintenance decal affixed to the top. There are also a couple extra spots to place additional items unique to each boater.

"Boaters like having essential safety items well organized and at the ready," said Anthony Covelli, Sirius Signal CEO. "This kit fits the bill nicely and makes them safer on the water."

About Sirius Signal

Sirius Signal produces U.S. Coast Guard Transport Canada- and Australian-approved day and nighttime distress devices with a focus on safety, technology, performance and sustainability. To learn more about purchasing Sirius Signal devices or being a part of our team, visit us at www.siriussignal.com or call 888.526.0005.

