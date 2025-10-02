Essential Provisions Unveils Sustain: Clean Energy Blends for Endurance, Strength & Focus

"Our goal with Sustain is simple," said co-founder Robin McGee. "We're delivering real, functional nutrition that stands up in the gym, in the field, and in everyday life. It's about fueling performance without compromise." Post this

What Makes Sustain Different

Real Food, Real Fuel: Each 4 oz. blend is crafted with clean, nutrient-packed ingredients.

Backed by Experts: Supported by some of the leading names in the functional food movement, ensuring every blend is rooted in cutting-edge nutrition and performance science.

Financially Smart: HSA/FSA eligible, making it both a healthier and more accessible choice.

Flavor Built for Adventure:

Chocolate Orange Ginger — creamy chocolate, bright citrus, bold ginger kick

Salted Almond Vanilla — rich, nutty, with a touch of vanilla

Raspberry Mint — crisp, refreshing, clean finish

Built for Those Who Push Limits

Whether you're an athlete, member of the military, outdoor adventurer, disaster responder, or just someone who needs reliable energy on the go, Sustain is engineered to perform anywhere, anytime.

Availability

Samples, high-resolution images, and interview opportunities with Robin McGee and leaders in the functional food movement are available upon request.

About Essential Provisions

Essential Provisions is redefining shelf-stable nutrition with ready-to-eat meals and performance blends rooted in the "food is medicine" model. Free from dairy, gluten*, and preservatives, Essential Provisions delivers uncompromisingly clean, real food — built for real conditions.

Media Contact

Kaleigh Dunne, TLK Fusion, 1 (818) 208-4582, [email protected], https://tlkfusion.com/

