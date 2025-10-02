Essential Provisions Unveils Sustain: Clean Energy Blends for Endurance, Strength & Focus

Essential Provisions launches Sustain, a new line of high-performance energy blends designed to boost endurance, strength, and focus, reinforcing the company's "food is medicine" philosophy.
WILMINGTON, Ohio, Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Essential Provisions, the trailblazing nutrition company built on a bold "food is medicine" philosophy, Tuesday September 30th they announced the launch of Sustain — a breakthrough line of high-performance energy blends created to power endurance, enhance strength, and sharpen focus.
Founded by Robin Gentry McGee and Brian McGee, the innovators behind Functional Formularies (acquired by Danone in 2024)—Essential Provisions is redefining what it means to fuel the body. Their mission: deliver shelf-stable, nutrient-dense foods designed for extreme conditions, everyday performance, and everything in between.
What Makes Sustain Different
Real Food, Real Fuel: Each 4 oz. blend is crafted with clean, nutrient-packed ingredients.
Backed by Experts: Supported by some of the leading names in the functional food movement, ensuring every blend is rooted in cutting-edge nutrition and performance science.
Financially Smart: HSA/FSA eligible, making it both a healthier and more accessible choice.
Flavor Built for Adventure:
Chocolate Orange Ginger — creamy chocolate, bright citrus, bold ginger kick
Salted Almond Vanilla — rich, nutty, with a touch of vanilla
Raspberry Mint — crisp, refreshing, clean finish
Built for Those Who Push Limits
Whether you're an athlete, member of the military, outdoor adventurer, disaster responder, or just someone who needs reliable energy on the go, Sustain is engineered to perform anywhere, anytime.
Availability
Samples, high-resolution images, and interview opportunities with Robin McGee and leaders in the functional food movement are available upon request.
About Essential Provisions
Essential Provisions is redefining shelf-stable nutrition with ready-to-eat meals and performance blends rooted in the "food is medicine" model. Free from dairy, gluten*, and preservatives, Essential Provisions delivers uncompromisingly clean, real food — built for real conditions.
Media Contact
Kaleigh Dunne, TLK Fusion, 1 (818) 208-4582, [email protected], https://tlkfusion.com/
SOURCE Essential Provisions
