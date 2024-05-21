Essentra Saves Nearly $150K and Hundreds of Hours with GoComet

"Essentra now has a competitive advantage with unprecedented insights into its supply chain dynamics. With this knowledge, they are able to quickly adapt to changes and make informed decisions in an ever-changing supply chain landscape," said Gautam Prem Jain, GoComet CEO. Post this

"We wanted to identify where delays were originating," said Sandy Gullis, Essentra's EMEA Freight Manager, "but there was a lack of information." Implementing GoComet's GoTrack enabled the team to see delays and reconcile them in real-time. Nearly 70 percent of shipments were on time, and proactive notifications were sent for the remainder that were delayed, allowing for effective monitoring and timely intervention.

"At any given moment, I can see what is moving anywhere in the world, including when partners and vendors are completing the tasks they need to complete," Gullis added.

In addition, by leveraging GoComet's GoInvoice module, Essentra cut down significantly on emails by uploading invoices and delivery notes directly into the platform for easy vendor access.

"We eliminated the timely process of email exchanges," Gullis said. After implementing GoInvoice, Essentra saw significant financial savings: a 4.38% reduction in costs through reverse auction savings and an additional 4.05% cost reduction achieved, saving a total of $147K.

Additionally, Essentra standardized its processes across all sites and saved 759 hours per year, enabling employees to focus on their core competencies.

Finally, in an effort to refine its emissions tracking, Essentra utilized GoComet's sustainability suite to track its shipments' CO2 emissions for use in sustainability reporting.

"Essentra now has a competitive advantage with unprecedented insights into its supply chain dynamics. With this knowledge, they are able to quickly adapt to changes and make informed decisions in an ever-changing supply chain landscape," said Gautam Prem Jain, GoComet CEO.

For additional information, visit www.gocomet.com.

About GoComet: The world's most intuitive, easy-to-use supply chain visibility platform, GoComet is powered by AI and automates end-to-end logistics for manufacturing companies. It enables businesses to leverage cutting-edge technology to innovate logistics and reduce costs. Utilized by enterprises across industries, GoComet combines the power of data science with machine intelligence to maximize savings and make logistics management efficient and fast by reducing manual workloads, eliminating miscommunication and leveraging data. Users see efficiency and transparency in the freight procurement process and gain unique insights through its auto-generated reports for fast, data-driven decision-making. GoComet reports more than 500+ enterprises including Bazooka Candy, Lycra, Amcor and General Mills.

Media Contact

Lauren Schiffman, GoComet, 1 415-684-8080, [email protected], https://www.gocomet.com

SOURCE GoComet