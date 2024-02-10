Established 10-Year Old Pet Business Converts To Pet Butler Franchise in Lansing, MI

"We are the same local owners that the community has embraced over the past ten years, we just now have more resources to better service our nearby pet families." Post this

"We are ecstatic about this new chapter with Pet Butler and the opportunities it brings to enhance the level of care we provide to our community's pets," expressed Michelle Wilcox, co-owner of the newly rebranded Pet Butler Lansing. "Our decade-long experience in the industry, combined with Pet Butler's proven track record, positions us to offer a comprehensive suite of services that cater to the diverse needs of pet owners."

Pet Butler Lansing will expand services to offer pet walking, pet sitting, and pet shuttle services in addition to their established pet waste removal service. The expansion of services reflects Michelle and Jeff's commitment to ensuring the well-being and happiness of pets, providing Lansing residents with a one-stop solution for all their pet care needs.

Pet Butler Lansing is now officially open for business under its new identity, and the team looks forward to serving the Lansing community with their expanded range of pet care services.

For more information about Pet Butler Lansing and their services, please visit https://www.petbutler.com/locations/lansing-area-pooper-scooper/

Or call (517) 352-2001

About Pet Butler:

Pet Butler Franchise was acquired in 2017 by Spring-Green Enterprises, the parent company of +47 years old Spring Green and SGE Marketing Services. They currently have 38 owners in 27 states. Pet Butler provides an opportunity for pet lovers to turn their passion for pets into a business. To learn more about how Pet Butler serves pets and their people, visit http://www.petbutler.com and connect on Facebook and LinkedIn. To inquire about a franchise call 844-777-8608 or go to http://www.petbutlerfranchise.com .

Jennifer Banike, Pet Butler, 815-230-1314

