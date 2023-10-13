Established Computer and Information Technology Company Spreads the Word About its' Many Critical Services for Businesses

"Our communications systems are our lifeblood, that's why we trust BCS," Tweet this

"In the 22 years we have been in business the marketplace has changed for a number of reasons," said Kelly Kolb, President of BCS. "We know it is crucial to change with the times."

BCS was built on bridging the gap for small businesses by providing IT solutions for companies who are unable to have their own departments. Adding to this, is the communications wing, where BCS provides affordable solutions that are unmatched by large tele-communications companies that don't understand the intricacies of meshing IT support with communications networking.

"Our resources and skills are helping clients fed up with the large-scale corporate companies who don't understand how computers are the lifeblood of a solid communications system," said Mike Hodge, Vice President, and COO of BCS. "Our experience and FCC license sets us apart from the competition. We want that message to get out there that we are the company that customers can get the services they need that are both more reliable and safer."

With more than 20 years of outstanding service to the Rochester area, BCS has garnered a strong reputation.

As one of the largest of its' kind, the Rochester Athletic Club has used BCS for 20 years to help manage computer services for its' 14,000 members and more than 400 employees.

What separates BCS is that the engineers working on projects have the skills to look at the big picture when putting together a comprehensive IT and communications system.

"Many companies have two or three different vendors doing this work and there is no continuity in the product," said Kolb. "There isn't another organization in Rochester who can do the things we do. We want to let perspective clients know that we are ready to meet their needs at a very high level."

BCS has also helped Tonna Mechanical, an HVAC and Plumbing commercial contractor, integrate a new telecommunications system.

"We are more than pleased with the care and expertise of BCS," said Brittany Schultz, Operations Manager. "BCS knows how to build a system from the bottom up to ensure it remains highly operational and secure."

In addition to its other rebranding efforts, BCS will take part in Rochester's NEXT LEVEL Conference on October 25-27. Kolb and Hodge said they are excited to meet with business decision makers and begin the discussion of how BCS can streamline and simplify communications services.

"We are committed to the area and its' business community," said Hodge. "Our goal is to show businesses how we can apply our skills and experience to provide top level creation and support."

BCS has been specializing in providing Computer Support Services and IT services to small and medium sized businesses in Rochester, Minnesota since 2001. BCS' goal is to alleviate all IT worries, allowing clients to focus on what they do best – managing a business. BCS is a telephone provider and is the only FCC licensed provider in southern MN. BCS offers tailored services through its team of experts that understand the importance of having reliable IT systems in the most efficient and cost-effective way possible. For more information go to; http://www.businesscomputer.solutions or call 507-226-0123.

