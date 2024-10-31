Established Hands-on Clinical Training Curriculum through Institute for Advanced Laser Dentistry (IALD) Sets the Standard for Laser Manufacturers That May be "Lase-y"

"While other dental laser manufacturers are struggling, reorganizing, and limiting training and support, we want to clarify that not every company or product that ends in 'lase' is involved in a debt reorganization or asset purchase." Robert H. Gregg II, DDS, Founder, President and Chairman Post this

The company made the announcement at the 110th Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Periodontology in San Diego.

Millennium Dental Technologies is the developer of the LANAP protocol for the treatment of moderate to severe periodontal disease. The patented LANAP protocol is the world's first and only FDA clearance with scientific proof for true bone regeneration, resulting in new cementum, periodontal ligament and alveolar bone on a previously diseased roof surface.

The no-cut, no-sew LANAP protocol helps save natural teeth by selectively removing harmful bacteria and diseased tissue while preserving healthy tissue and regenerating alveolar bone.

"Through collaboration with the Institute for Advanced Laser Dentistry (IALD), dentists are trained by treating live patients under the supervision of certified instructors," said Dawn M. Gregg, DDS, Training Director, IALD. "This intensive training not only gives them the proficiency for more predictably effective treatment, but also higher customer satisfaction compared to more invasive procedures."

The IALD is a non-profit educational and research organization dedicated to offering the highest level of laser training and proficiency. The institute's training program includes five days of didactic and hands-on, live-patient treatment using the PerioLase MVP-7. The program is an intensive clinical training curriculum that guides dentists through step-by-step treatment protocols.

"For our live patient training, we recruit patients from the surrounding community who may have limited access to healthcare services," said Dr. Dawn Gregg. "Since inception, the IALD has benefitted more than 1500 patients pro bono with total treatment valued at more than $15 million. Each patient benefits from an entire team of dental professionals during treatment."

