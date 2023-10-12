Established Kansas City marketing recruiting firm LandaJob announces new owner/president, new website

Our team believes in the power of exceptional matches, where careers flourish and businesses thrive, and I'm thrilled to be at the helm as we continue to shape the future of talent acquisition in the marketing and creative industries. Tweet this

Williams sold the company five years ago to Mark Perrin, and Wolff acquired it from him this past July. Notably, Williams continues to contribute as a consultant to LandaJob, a testament to her enduring dedication and hard work.

Wolff brings a wealth of experience to her role as owner and president of LandaJob. She joined the company in 2018 as a senior recruiter, leveraging her diverse and accomplished career in marketing, recruitment, creative design and leadership. Acknowledging Williams as her mentor in the world of recruiting, her multifaceted background uniquely positions her to understand how to match marketing and creative candidates with the right roles and clients. Wolff is committed to upholding excellence in recruiting, nurturing strong client and candidate relationships, and driving success in the marketing and advertising industry. She brings enthusiasm to the new role fueled by the opportunity to carry forward the legacy of providing exceptional service to the advertising and marketing community. Central to this commitment is prioritizing the needs of both clients and job seekers in every interaction.

"I am honored for this opportunity to lead LandaJob into a new era of recruitment excellence," says Wolff. "Our team believes in the power of exceptional matches, where careers flourish and businesses thrive, and I'm thrilled to be at the helm as we continue to shape the future of talent acquisition in the marketing and creative industries."

The new website is designed with a user-first approach, ensuring an intuitive and engaging experience. Key features include a scrolling open job menu for swift navigation and an "easy button" for streamlined job searches. However, what has the team most excited is the revival of the LandaJob blog. This resource hub promises to keep marketing and advertising professionals updated on the latest industry trends, hiring practices, networking techniques and interview advice.

LandaJob's partnership with Recruiters Websites as a website partner was a strategic choice, as they demonstrated the expertise and unique features tailored to the specific needs of recruiting firms. This collaboration has resulted in a website that seamlessly encapsulates LandaJob's personality—professional yet approachable, and always with a dash of tongue-in-cheek humor.

Beyond the website launch, LandaJob has exciting plans for the future. The company remains steadfast in its mission to help clients discover exceptional marketing talent and provide candidates with opportunities that enable professional growth and the creation of exceptional work.

The redesigned website is now live and can be accessed at landajobnow.com. LandaJob invites you to visit and embark on a journey through curated connections, explore creative careers and be inspired by the stories that define its legacy.

About LandaJob

For nearly 40 years, LandaJob has partnered with companies both big and small in need of outstanding marketing professionals—from entry-level to C-Suite—and everything in between. Our expertise includes digital, advertising, graphic design, creative and more. We take on searches for contract, contract-to-hire and direct placement positions in Kansas City and the Midwest—time-sensitive searches critical to the continued success of our client partners and the diverse collection of marketing candidates for whom we advocate. To learn more, visit landajobnow.com.

Media Contact

Suzanne Wolff, LandaJob, 1 8165231881 1, [email protected], https://landajobnow.com

SOURCE LandaJob