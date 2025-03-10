Establishment of OMRON TRANSCOSMOS PROCESS INNOVATION Co., Ltd.* 1

Applying transcosmos' operational expertise and know-how in automating and streamlining operations with the use of IT, the new company will enhance OMRON Group's operational quality and optimize business processes even further. Post this

With the establishment of the new company, OMRON aims to accelerate its business process transformation, build an optimum operational structure, and further streamline its back-office operations. At the same time, transcosmos will enhance its Digital BPO solution offerings by acquiring new insights into the industry and business operations.

1: Name of the company is subject to change.

[Overview of New Company]

Name: OMRON TRANSCOSMOS PROCESS INNOVATION Co., Ltd.* 1

Headquarters: Kyoto City, Kyoto, Japan

Date of establishment: July 1, 2025 (plan)

Capital at the time of establishment: \180 million (share capital: \90 million, legal capital surplus: \90 million)

Shareholders: OMRON Corporation 51%, transcosmos inc. 49%

Business outline: Business process outsourcing services for HR, finance and accounting, and general administration functions at OMRON Group.

About OMRON Corporation

OMRON Corporation is a leading automation company with its core competencies in Sensing & Control + Think technology, and is engaged in a wide range of businesses including industrial automation, healthcare, social systems, device & module solutions. The company transcends the value creation by leveraging diverse data acquired through these businesses and linking it to the data solutions business. Established in 1933, OMRON has about 28000 employees worldwide, working to provide products and services in more than 130 countries, contributing to the creation of a better society. For more information, please visit https://www.omron.com/global/en/

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 181 bases across 35 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

